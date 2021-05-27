Flood Warning issued for Geary by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Geary The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Geary County in east central Kansas Northern Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 700 PM CDT Thursday. * At 1103 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding of streams and low lying areas from previous heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flooding is expected to continue this afternoon. Some locations that will experience flooding include Council Grove, White City, Dwight, Parkerville, Latimer and Council Grove Lake.alerts.weather.gov