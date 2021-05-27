Cancel
Geary County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Geary by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Geary The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Geary County in east central Kansas Northern Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 700 PM CDT Thursday. * At 1103 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding of streams and low lying areas from previous heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flooding is expected to continue this afternoon. Some locations that will experience flooding include Council Grove, White City, Dwight, Parkerville, Latimer and Council Grove Lake.

alerts.weather.gov
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

Thunderstorms bring heavy rain on Sunday

Heavy rains led to high water along rural creeks in eastern and southeastern Geary County Sunday. Garry Berges, Emergency Management Director, took one photo in the Clarks Creek area near Ascher Road. There was lowland flooding along Humboldt and Clarks Creeks. Temporary barricades had to be put up on Humboldt...
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Geary, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Kansas. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Geary; Riley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR GEARY...SOUTH CENTRAL RILEY AND NORTHWESTERN MORRIS COUNTIES At 941 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Junction City to 3 miles northeast of Woodbine, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. At 940 PM CDT, emergency management reported wind gusts of 60 to 70 MPH 4 miles west of Junction City on K18. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Junction City and Grandview Plaza around 945 PM CDT. Ogden and White City around 955 PM CDT. Manhattan and Dwight around 1005 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 290 and 315. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Geary, Pottawatomie, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Geary; Pottawatomie; Riley The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Geary County in east central Kansas Southwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas Southwestern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Milford, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Riley around 955 PM CDT. Keats around 1000 PM CDT. Tuttle Creek Lake around 1010 PM CDT. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Junction City, KSPosted by
JC Post

Storm results in power outages in Geary County

Heavy rains and gusty winds blew through the Junction City - Manhattan area Saturday night. During the storm a main power line pole was knocked out when a tree fell just northwest of Junction City near U.S. Highway 77. That left the Milford Township and areas going north toward the town of Milford without electricity.