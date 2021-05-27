Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Retired NYPD detective makes bizarre claim on Fox News linking shootings to vaccinations

By Sinead Butler
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6JLX_0aDU6gtf00
(Left) Pat Brosnan a retired NYPD officer is sometimes a guest on Fox News. (Right) A vigil taking place in San Jose for the recent mass shooting (YouTube/Fox News and Getty Images)

A retired NYPD officer made a bizarre remark on Fox News, somehow managing to link shootings to the rising number of coronavirus vaccinations being administered in the US.

Pat Brosnan’s strange comment was in response to the mass shooting that took place in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, which left nine people dead.

The clip was shared by The Daily Beast’s contributing editor Justin Baragona on Twitter, where it began making the rounds.

In the segment, Brosnan talks about an apparent loss of respect for law enforcement – in reference to the fact it took place close to a police station – and making what appeared to be a sly dig at recent conversation over police reform and subsequent protests.

“The rules have changed,” he said. “Crimes are no longer illegal. There’s no longer enforcement of lots of laws. And there’s an empowerment of these active shooters.”

At this point he goes into full conspiracy theory mode, linking the increasing number of vaccines to a surge in gun violence, before adding – with absolutely no basis for his assertion – that the suspected shooter was almost certainly vaccinated. And, yeah, we’re all pretty confused as to how he’s drawn this conclusion.

This is what he said:

“This is a time that I wish I was wrong with my prediction, which I mentioned to anybody who’d listen, that once COVID starts to lift, these cowardly shooters will come out exactly in tandem with the number of vaccinations. You can be sure they probably got vaccinated. They were just scared to come out. And they’re coming back and you see, the numbers don’t lie. The shootings are up dramatically. Skyrocketing actually on active shootings throughout the United States as we have come through this pandemic. It is terrifying stuff.”

Note: he wishes he was wrong...

Brosnan’s logic (we think) is basically that shooters are too scared of coronavirus to go and commit atrocities. Hmm.

People were, of course, quick to call out Brosnan on Twitter for his bizarre link, highlighting that a lack of gun control regulation is the real problem.

Helpfully, the host didn’t challenge his comments, so we’re none the wiser as to how he came to that conclusion. But it’s safe to say we’re not all that convinced, especially when last year was one of the worse years in two decades for gun violence - causing nearly 20,000 deaths, according to The Washington Post.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Indy100

Indy100

27K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Vaccines
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Nypd#Police Shootings#Gun Violence#Police Violence#Shooting#Nypd#The Daily Beast#Covid#The Washington Post#Active Shootings#Bizarre#Law Enforcement#Crimes#Officer#Coronavirus Vaccinations#Subsequent Protests#Police Reform#Atrocities#Gun Control Regulation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Vaccines
Related
San Jose, CAMarietta Daily Journal

Fox News guest ties San Jose shootings to vaccinations, BLM

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A Fox News Channel guest on Wednesday provoked social media backlash and disbelief after he delivered an unusual take on the San Jose mass shootings, declaring that the incident — and this year’s rise in gun violence — can somehow be tied to COVID-19 vaccination rates.
Agua Dulce, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Detectives Investigate Motive in Firehouse Shooting

AGUA DULCE (CNS) - The investigation into what prompted a Los Angeles County firefighter to shoot one colleague to death and critically wound another inside the Agua Dulce fire station appears focused on an ongoing workplace dispute between the gunman and the man he killed, as co-workers, friends and relatives grieved today.
Public HealthNY Daily News

Veteran NYPD detective dies of COVID-19

A veteran detective with 30 years of service to the NYPD has died of coronavirus, officials said. Detective Stanley Dash died Saturday morning, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a message to the city’s police officers. “Stanley’s death, from complications related to COVID-19, is a painful reminder that the pandemic...
Hialeah, FLlawofficer.com

The media refuses to identify suspects in mass shooting

HIALEAH, Florida — Just days after three gunmen shot 23 people and killed two, at a Miami area concert hall, the killers remain on the run. Yet the mainstream media is barely talking about it. Granted, a paragraph with a few facts is hard to come by these days in the mainstream media. But it seems media bias has reached new levels through action—and inaction.
Brooklyn, NYNY Daily News

Teen who dragged, paralyzed NYPD detective busted again for leading cops on chase in stolen vehicle

A teenage gangbanger who got a lenient sentence after dragging and crippling an NYPD detective was busted again Sunday for leading police on a chase in a stolen car. In a scene similar to the 2017 incident that put Detective Dalsh Veve in a wheelchair and forever altered his life, Justin Murrell allegedly hit the gas during a car stop in Brooklyn early Sunday, slamming into three parked cars as he fled, cops said.
Congress & CourtsRadio NB

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) Squashes Internet Rumors That She Vandalized Own Home, ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ Those Responsible Will Be Found

Congresswomen Nancy Mace (R-SC-1) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to talk about her home being vandalized and internet rumors claiming that she did it. “I had absolutely nothing to do with it. I think it’s preposterous even to like, you know, float the idea even out there. Anyone that thinks I did prove it. We’ve got, we know that the FBI been notified the Capitol Police have been notified SLED and state law enforcement division, local police, everybody’s been notified and they’re looking into it and investigating it.”
Brooklyn, NYfox5ny.com

Man arrested for pointing laser at NYPD, news helicopters

NEW YORK - A Brooklyn man faces several charges after he pointed a laser at an NYPD helicopter and a news helicopter during protests in Brooklyn, said police. James Dowling, 42, of 442 Columbia Street was seen pointing the laser from the rooftop of his building at the Red Hook Houses Tuesday at about 9:45 p.m. Cops took him into custody on the rooftop.
Politicsabovethelaw.com

Morning Docket: 06.03.21

* George P. Bush is launching a run to be the Attorney General of Texas. Maybe someday, Oliver Stone will make a movie about him called “P.”… [CNN]. * Derek Chauvin’s lawyer is requesting that his client only be sentenced to probation and time served for Chauvin’s involvement in the death of George Floyd. [Insider]
Harrison, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Bridge dedicated to NYPD detective killed in Afghanistan

HARRISON – The White Plains Avenue Bridge in Harrison has been renamed in honor of the late USAF Technical Sergeant Joseph Lemm. TSGT Lemm was killed during his deployment to Afghanistan on December 21, 2015. The family gathered at the bridge on Monday afternoon for the dedication of the bridge...
Presidential ElectionBozeman Daily Chronicle

‘Up is down and down is up’: Report examines misinformation on Miami Spanish talk radio

MIAMI — Thousands of dead people and noncitizens voted in the 2020 presidential election. There were more votes cast than registered voters. Black Lives Matter and Antifa infiltrated the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Doctors Without Borders, which closed its COVID-19 treatment center last year after three months because of low use, said it has not decided whether to reopen.
Florida StateNBC Washington

Third Person Dies Days After Mass Shooting at Florida Banquet Hall

A 32-year-old woman who was shot in the head during a mass shooting outside of a northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall has died days later. Shaniqua Peterson became the third person to die as a result of Sunday's shooting, her aunt confirmed to NBC 6 on Thursday. Peterson had been in a coma in the ICU with a bullet still lodged in her brain. Miami-Dade Police also confirmed her death.
Animalswogx.com

Video shows curious bear nudging man taking nap by pool

GREENFIELD, Mass. - A Massachusetts man taking a nap by his pool on a sunny day was woken up by a curious bear touching his foot. Dawn Bete’s Ring camera recorded video of the bear quietly making its way through her backyard as her husband Matt was asleep on a lounge chair. The bear dips its snout in the water before sniffing its way toward the sleeping man.