Reimagine California rolls by topping rice cakes with crab and avocado

By Ellie Krieger
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think of crab and avocado as culinary soul mates, a couple that unfailingly complements each other both flavor- and nutrition-wise. Crab brings a fresh, briny, succulence to the plate, along with lean protein, minerals and a good amount of vitamin B12, while avocado counters with buttery richness from its healthy fat, plus plenty of folate and fiber. I am always seeking new ways to bring the two together, and I found a delightfully whimsical one in this recipe.

