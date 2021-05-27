Cancel
Minor's hot streak continues at Hobie B.O.S. Hartwell

Cover picture for the articleOCEANSIDE, Calif. — In the pre-event press release leading up to last weekend’s 2021 Hobie Bass Open Series (B.O.S.) Anchored by Power-Pole Lake Hartwell event in Anderson, S.C., local sharpie Lowell Brannan advised anglers to stay on the move and have a back-up plan ready because the bass here tend to roam around a lot, especially when the herring are spawning. His recommendations proved right on the money as the 56,000-acre reservoir, which has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Bass Lakes in America by Bassmaster Magazine, decided to shuffle the deck on Day 1.

