Shelby, MT

Go Fly A Kite

By Jerry Puffer
Posted by 
K96 FM
K96 FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Our Kiwanis Shelby KITE Festival's all set & ready to GO on Saturday, June 12th, & this afternoon (Thursday,) Jack Widmar will be my special guest on the Puffman Show to fill us in with all the particulars. Our Shelby Kite Festival is a FREE family-friendly celebration of our most abundant resource-WIND!! Come "Fly The Hi-Line" from the Shelby Airport on Saturday, the 12th of June. MAN! That's only 2 weeks away from THIS weekend!! Don't worry about a thing...there'll be FREE kite making for the kids, vendors, food & music too. I'm looking forward to "talking kites" with Jack this afternoon at 2:30. God Bless Benjamin Franklin...

K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

City
Shelby, MT
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Food & DrinksPosted by
K96 FM

Let’s Pile On The Whoop-Up ‘Cakes

Tomorrow's (Saturday) Whoop-Up FUN begins at 7, in the morning with the Lions Club FREE pancake breakfast at the Meadowlark School. Don't worry about a thing...there'll be indoor seating & outdoor seating or you can take the "cakes" to go. This afternoon (Friday) at 2:30, on the Puffman Show, I'll be talking Whoop-Up AND pancakes with Darby Donoven from the Lions. What a weekend...FREE pancakes in the morning, the PMC Fun Run at 8, children's parade at 9:30, with the BIG parade at 10. Best to fill up early & get ready to whoop up all day long...
Valier, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Students CELEBRATING Whoop Up With Doughnuts

Valier's Explorica students will be celebrating Whoop-Up by selling delicious donuts during the Whoop-Up Parade this Saturday morning. The Children's Parade will get underway at 9:30, with what I refer to as, "the Big Parade," will kick off at 10 o'clock SHARP. The Explorica students of Valier, thank YOU in advance for your support on Saturday...
Pondera County, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Pondera Arts Council’s Ready!

Whoop Up Days are on the way THIS weekend, & at 2:30 this afternoon (Tuesday,) on the Puffman Show, Bob Hjelm & Wendy Paulsen will here to share the all this weekend's Whoop Up FUN! Luke Dowler will be taking the stage at the beautiful Orpheum Theatre/Weigand Auditorium THIS Saturday night at 7. Bob & Wendy will fill us in on the Whoop Up details along with the "Dinner & A Movie" promotion & all the Summer Movie Matinees coming up at the Orpheum. It goes without saying that "I'LL" be asking Bob & Wendy about the infamous "Rhubarb Pie Sale" too. Looking forward to talking "Whoop Up" with the Bob & Wendy from the Pondera Arts Council this afternoon on KSEN.
Shelby, MTPosted by
K96 FM

They’re Back THIS Week In Shelby!

Good news in Shelby, to report this morning on my Puffman Blog...Walk n' Wheel's back tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, & Fit Friday's set to go this Friday. The viaduct work has moved along at a good clip, & besides "welcoming" Walk n' Wheel & Fit Friday back, we'll officially welcome in Summer 2021, this Memorial Day Weekend. Stay tuned for all the summer FUN coming up under our Montana Big Sky!
Food & DrinksPosted by
K96 FM

No Such Thing As A Free Lunch

Or...any other kind of lunch today (Thursday) over at the Heart Butte Senior Center. I regret blogging the Heart Butte Senior Center will NOT be serving lunch today. Stay safe, stay warm, & I'll be updating you on my Puffman Blog & KSEN AM 1150, on the Puffman Show.
Shelby, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Performing Arts 2 B PERFORMING A Rummage Sale

We have a SPECTACULAR rummage sale coming up THIS Friday in Shelby! Performing Arts & Entertainment will be having their rummage sale out at the Comfort Inn Pavilion from 10 o'clock until 2 on Friday. The "bargains" keep on coming...
Shelby, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Guild Meets TOMORROW Night In Shelby

The Triangle Squares Quilt Guild will be meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) evening here in Shelby. Tomorrow night's "Guild" meeting will be held over at our Shelby Senior Center beginning at 6:30. Our Shelby Triangle Squares Quilt Guild is a group of lively spirited folks who enjoy being a positive & FUN influence in our local quilt & sewing communities.
Shelby, MTPosted by
K96 FM

It’s ALL Happening In Shelby

We're going full tilt here in Shelby this month & NEXT! The "Spring Fling" Rummage Sale is all set for THIS weekend over at St. Luke's Lutheran. Friday hours will be from 9 to 4 o'clock,& 8 o'clock until noon on Saturday. But wait...there's even MORE!! One of our all time summer favorites, the Parade of Homes, is coming up on Sunday, June 13th. Erin Wanken will be my special guest this afternoon (Tuesday) at 2:30, on the Puffman Show to share some exciting news about both the "Spring Fling" Rummage Sale this weekend along with the Parade of Homes next month. See you this afternoon for more interesting "Stuff with Puff" on KSEN AM 1150!
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

You Can All Come 2 Shelby’s Baccalaureate

The Shelby High School Baccalaureate Service is scheduled for THIS Sunday night. Graduating seniors, family, friends & community are welcome to take part in this very special memory making event. It'll get underway at 6 o'clock Sunday evening over in our Shelby High School Auditorium.
Chester, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Getting The Wheels A-Turnin’

Here's an opportunity to learn all about bike safety, & get some FREE bike maintenance at the same time! The "Let's Get The Wheels Turning" event will be THIS Saturday over in Chester. The FUN's from 9 to noon at the Roosevelt Service Station in Chester. You'll be able to enter to WIN a new bike or bike helmet too. Don't worry about a thing...Coffee, juice & donuts will be provided.
AnimalsPosted by
K96 FM

Why Do Cows Need Cowboys?

I've come up with the answer! It's in the book, "Why Cows Need Cowboys & other Seldom-Told Tales from the American West." Welcome to Western Writers of America's 1st anthology for young readers AND readers young in heart! In this outstanding collection, the authors leave textbook history in the rearview mirror & take the reader on a tour of 20 seldom-told dramas. You'll meet a young buffalo hunter of prehistoric times to riders for the Pony Express, the 1st African American female stagecoach driver, plus the infamous Navajo code talkers of World War 11. With more than 650 members, the 60 year old Western Writers of America has members all over the United States. I'm strongly recommending you check out, "Why Cows Need Cowboys," edited by Nancy Plain & Rachelle "Rocky" Gibbons from TwoDot Publishing, An imprint of The Rowman & Littlefield Publishing Group, Inc.
Conrad, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Book Fair’s On In Conrad

Meadowlark Elementary School in Conrad, is hosting an "online" Book Fair all THIS week through Sunday, the 16th.You can visit the "fair" at: www.scholastic.com/bf/meadowlarkprimaryschool ALL purchases at the "fair" this week will benefit Meadowlark School. Don't worry about a thing...there's FREE shipping on orders over $25.