Streaker runs onto field during rain delay at Nationals Park, hides in tarp roller to avoid security
A rain delay can be a tad boring during an MLB game, but in Washington D.C. last night, fans at Nationals Park had some odd entertainment when a storm rolled through the area. During Wednesday's game between the Reds and Nationals, a streaker decided to have a little bit of fun during a rain delay. The man ran onto the field at Nationals Park and proceeded to slide all over the tarp as the action was halted by the weather.www.cbssports.com