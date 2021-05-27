Cancel
Streaker runs onto field during rain delay at Nationals Park, hides in tarp roller to avoid security

By Chris Bengel
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rain delay can be a tad boring during an MLB game, but in Washington D.C. last night, fans at Nationals Park had some odd entertainment when a storm rolled through the area. During Wednesday's game between the Reds and Nationals, a streaker decided to have a little bit of fun during a rain delay. The man ran onto the field at Nationals Park and proceeded to slide all over the tarp as the action was halted by the weather.

