Streaker runs onto field during rain delay at Nationals Park, hides in tarp roller to avoid security

BOSTON — Midnight came and went by the time this two-game set between the Red Sox and Braves finished early Thursday morning. A rain delay of nearly three hours wasn’t enough to clear the skies in the Back Bay. Intensifying precipitation began falling again prior to Matt Andriese taking the mound for the top of the ninth inning. Some 100 fans remained in the Fenway Park seats and the grounds crew scurried about the infield, dropping bags of drying agent over the dirt and raking it in.