Healthcare CMO Market is expected to reach US$ 223,355.6 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR of 12.2% Till-2027 with Royal DSM, Catalent, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Recipharm AB (publ), Fareva, Lonza and others

 7 days ago

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Healthcare CMO Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service and Geography. The global healthcare CMO market is expected to reach US$ 223,355.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 80,479.4 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global healthcare CMO market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

