San Marcos Academy’s Upper School Band earned the TAPPS 4A State Championship Runner-Up Trophy for their superior performances in a series of virtual contests in April. Band members hauled in a total of 44 gold medals for their solo and ensemble performances, which were submitted to TAPPS on video for adjudication. The concert band, under the direction of Randy Leifeste, then earned a 1st Division “superior” rating for their performance, also submitted on video. The point total from all the results landed SMA in second place among all the participating 4A schools.