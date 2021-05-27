Pet Dog Food and Treats Market Robust Demand Aided Revenue Growth | Freshpet, Mars, Nestle Purina, Big Heart, Colgate

The vegan pet food market was valued at US$ 8,667.97 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 15,651.22 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. This report examines Vegan Pet Food markets in various aspects of the industry, including market size, market conditions, market trends, forecasts, and more, with brief information on competitors and specific growth by key market drivers. We also provide opportunities. In the report, find a complete Vegan Pet Food market analysis broken down by company, region, type, and application. Vegan pet food is produced with plant-based and natural ingredients without having a trace of animal derived raw material and ensuring no cruelty or exploitation of animals in any sorts. The factors such as the trend of veganism, humanization of pets, and increasing number of pet owners propel the growth of the vegan pet food market.