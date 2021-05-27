Rare Earth Elements Market (2021-2025) | Common Applications of Rare Earth Metals to Drive Global Market at an Accelerated Pace
Fairfield Market Research's latest report states that the global rare earth elements (REE) market is witnessing a boom as its end users stand on the cusp of revolutionary upheaval. Commonly understood as neodymium, cerium, praseodymium, lanthanum, yttrium, and dysprosium, the rare earth elements or metals are indispensable to the automotive and the consumer electronics industries. Used in the production of hybrid and electric cars, computers, superconductors, and batteries, these elements have a huge scope as the world inches closer to living a digitized reality.www.thedallasnews.net