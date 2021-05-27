Target Drone Market to 2027 | Competitors, Regional Analysis Demographics and Forecast To 2027
Global Target Drone Market was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 7.8%. Target drones are the remote controlled unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which are used for training individuals in anti-aircraft crew. They are used in various industries including homeland security, commercial, and defense. Target drones are used as arial target, sea target, underwater target and ground target.www.thedallasnews.net