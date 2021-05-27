Cancel
Athletics host Angels in AL West clash

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleChris Bassitt and the Oakland Athletics will have to deal with the two-way sensation that is Shohei Ohtani when the American League West leaders open a four-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night. Ohtani padded his hitting stats with a single and a walk in Wednesday's...

