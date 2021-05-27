Global Technical Textile Chemicals Market Competitive Landscape, Application and Growth Rate Report
Technical Textile chemicals consists Desizing Agents, Finishing Agents, Colorants and Auxiliaries, Coating and Sizing Chemicals, and others. These are commonly used in the different stages of textile manufacturing such as pretreatment processes, dyeing, weaving, sizing, and finishing. The textile industry is a chemical dependent industry. The applications of textile chemicals include apparels, industrial chemicals, and home furnishings.www.thedallasnews.net