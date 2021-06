Sometimes bass are in a chasing mood, sometimes they are not, circumstances that can change not only on a daily basis but an hourly one as well. Seasonally, this is particularly evident during the early part of summer, when bass are transitioning from the recent spawning period and moving toward habitat that suits their current needs. Naturally, environmental conditions factor in, with bass tending to be more aggressive during stable weather, and not so much following a significant cold front. Also, bass behavior in a natural lake can differ from that in a reservoir or river.