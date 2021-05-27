Panorama Virtual Reality Solutions Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2026 | EON Reality, Epson, Magic Leap, Google

AR and VR are transforming the way manufacturing, industries, factories and others operate, the digital images and data have made the processes much easier. AR adds the digital data on to the real environment allowing the user to explore more details of the real environment. This application of AR is a step ahead of VR application which allows user to view the reality by simulation. AR applications are more feasible as they can be deployed on smartphones and tablets, these applications in industrial scenario help employees to understand the tools, machineries, and other applications include training, diagnosis of the machinery and repair. For instance, Ford Motors use AR and VR technology in designing the car models before prototyping the models.