Federated Learning Solutions Market projected to reach $201 million by 2028, with a remarkable CAGR of 11.4%

thedallasnews.net
 6 days ago

According to a new market research report "Federated Learning Solutions Market by Application (Drug Discovery, Industrial IoT), Vertical (Healthcare and Life Sciences, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and eCommerce, Energy and Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028″ published by MarketsandMarkets, As per AS-IS scenario, the global federated learning solutions market size to grow from USD 117 million in 2023 to USD 201 million by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period. Various factors such as the potential to enable companies to leverage a shared Machine Learning (ML) model collaboratively by keeping data on devices and the capability to enable predictive features on smart devices without impacting user experience and leaking private information are expected to offer growth opportunities for federated learning solutions during the forecast period.

www.thedallasnews.net
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Market Growth#Global Growth#Revenue Growth#Cagr#Bfsi#Energy And Utilities#Marketsandmarkets
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Singapore
Country
China
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Nvidia
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Google
