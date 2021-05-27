Global Antibiotic Resistance Market Top Vendors, Application, Regional Analysis and Future Outcome Report
Antimicrobial substances used to treat bacterial infection which known as antibiotics. Also, they are used to heal a number of medical conditions such as sinus, stroke, ear infections, pneumonia, urinary tract infection, skin infections, and other diseases. Antibiotic resistance occurs naturally as well as misuse of antibiotics in humans would raise the growth of antibiotic resistance.