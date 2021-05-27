Cancel
NFL

Titans Agree to Terms with OL Christian DiLauro

thedallasnews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE - The Titans have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Christian DiLauro. DiLauro will battle for a roster spot this offseason. A 6-foot-6, 300-pounder, DiLauro was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. He's spent time with the Browns (2018), 49ers (2018-19),...

NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFLFort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys agree to terms with 6 of 11 draft selections; top picks still unsigned

Slowly but surely, the Dallas Cowboys are going to about the business of reaching deals with their 2021 NFL Draft picks. They agreed to terms with their two fourth-round picks, linebacker Jabril Cox and tackle Josh Ball, on Thursday. They had already signed fifth-round receiver Simi Fehoko, sixth-round defensive tackle...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Report: Lions and Penei Sewell agree to terms on a four-year, $24.1 million contract

According to multiple reports—NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first—the Detroit Lions and first-round pick OT Penei Sewell have agreed on a four-year, $24.1 million contract. As is common with first-round picks, Sewell’s contract is fully guaranteed and comes with a team-held fifth-year option for the 2025 season. Sewell's contract also...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

For The Record - OL Jaylon Moore

167 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. While NFL Draft pundits and fans alike can give instant reactions to their team's player selections, it's easy to forget that the true value of the picks cannot be fully assessed until after a couple of seasons. Some players become instant starters (Nick Bosa), while others remain works in progress (Javon Kinlaw). Having said that, I want to pull out the receipts on what draft analysts were saying prior to the draft, along with their player comparisons. With the 2021 NFL Draft now in the books, let's review what various scouting outlets were saying about the 49ers' draft picks in this mini-series, "For The Record". The San Francisco 49ers had three draft picks in the fifth round and used their first one to nab Western Michigan offensive linemen, Jaylon Moore, with the 155th pick.
NFLstlouisnews.net

Titans Rookie OL Dillon Radunz Getting Up to Speed in NFL

NASHVILLE - Dillon Radunz grew up in Minnesota, and he went to college in North Dakota. So, his NFL rookie minicamp experience in sunny Nashville last weekend provided him opportunities beyond just the football stuff. "I'm enjoying getting a tan out here, down in the South, instead of being up...
NFLchicagobears

Roster Moves: Bears sign OL Redmond, waive OL Cervenka

The Bears on Wednesday signed guard/center Adam Redmond and waived undrafted rookie guard Gage Cervenka. Redmond has appeared in 18 NFL games, all as a reserve, for the Indianapolis Colts (2017) and Dallas Cowboys (2018 and 2020). The 6-6, 300-pounder, who turns 27 Wednesday, entered the NFL in 2016 as...
NFLNational football post

Bears sign backup OL Adam Redmond

The Chicago Bears signed backup interior offensive lineman Adam Redmond on Wednesday, the three-year pro’s 28th birthday. The team also waived undrafted rookie guard Gage Cervenka, who they signed out of Clemson after last month’s draft. Redmond played in four games with the Dallas Cowboys last season. He’s played in...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders bring back OL Patrick Omameh

With the release of defensive lineman David Irving the Raiders had an open roster spot. Today they filled that roster spot by bringing back offensive lineman Patrick Omameh. The journeyman guard spent most of last season with the Raiders. He was first signed to the team’s practice squad on after week one and was quickly elevated to the active roster due to injuries to right tackle Trent Brown and left guard Richie Incognito.
NFLatlantafalcons.com

Falcons Sign OL William Sweet

The Atlanta Falcons have signed offensive lineman William Sweet to a one-year contract. In a corresponding move, Atlanta has released offensive lineman Jack Batho. Sweet was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals following the 2019 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. The 6-foot-6, 313-pound offensive lineman has spent time with Arizona, San Francisco and Dallas but has not appeared in an NFL game. The Jacksonville, Fla., native spent the final 12 weeks of last season as a member of the Cowboys' practice squad.
NFLBig Blue View

Giants 2021 roster profile: OL Jake Burton

Can Jake Burton of the New York Giants join the list of undrafted free agent offensive linemen to have successful NFL careers? Let’s take a closer look at Burton as we continue player-by-player profiles of the 90-man roster the Giants will bring to training camp. The basics. Height: 6-foot-6 Weight:...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Raiders Sign First-Round OL Alex Leatherwood

Alex Leatherwood has put pen to paper. The Raiders first-round pick has signed his rookie deal, the team announced this evening. Offensive line was one of the team’s biggest needs heading into the draft, and the Raiders made sure they secured one of the top offensive line prospects. While some pundits believe GM Mike Mayock may have reached a bit to select the Alabama product at No. 17, there’s no denying Leatherwood’s potential.
NFLchatsports.com

OL expert: Andrew Thomas will massively improve in 2021

The one mistake that New York Giants’ general manager Dave Gettleman may have made this offseason was not making any upgrades along the offensive line. Then again, he might know what he’s doing and Big Blue’s young line might be up for the challenge this coming season. One person who...
Miami, FLPosted by
247Sports

Miami adds UNLV transfer OL Justice Oluwaseun

Miami will add another offensive lineman to the rotation this fall. On Saturday, former UNLV lineman Justice Oluwaseun committed to the Hurricanes over offers from Baylor, Houston, Virginia Tech and others. The 6-foot-3, 325-pounder started 11 games as a redshirt sophomore for the Rebels and earned third-team All-Mountain West honors....
College SportsNational football post

Marshall All-American OL Cain Madden to transfer

Marshall second team All-American guard Cain Madden announced Wednesday that he has entered the transfer portal. Madden has one year of eligibility remaining, granted by the NCAA to all athletes last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s the 11th player from last season’s team to transfer after the Thundering Herd fired head coach Doc Holliday in January after 11 years.
NFLkentuckysportsradio.com

College coaches say Drake Jackson is the most underrated undrafted player

The dust has settled on the 2021 NFL Draft. Teams have been given grades for their efforts, but that’s elementary evaluation. Digging deeper into how players performed in college, Drake Jackson was the most underrated player who did not hear his name called last week. In the aftermath of the...