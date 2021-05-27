Cancel
Public Health

'Vaccine will continue to protect against COVID variants'

thedallasnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Pfizer said on Thursday said that neutralisation against the B.1.617 variant of coronavirus is being tested as part of its ongoing monitoring activities. It said a recent real-world study in subjects who had received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated...

www.thedallasnews.net
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Covid-19: ICMR plans 4th nationwide sero survey

Jun. 1—The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is planning to conduct a fourth serological survey across the country to assess the prevalence of Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, following the massive second wave in the country, said experts familiar with the plan. "It is currently being discussed and...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Filament Health Partners with TrPR Psychedelic Research Program at UCSF to Advance First Drug Candidates Through FDA Phase 1 and Phase 2 Clinical Trials

Filament Health is collaborating with the TrPR Program at the University of California, San Francisco on two innovative U.S. FDA clinical trials, commencing in 2021, to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its proprietary, naturally-extracted drug candidates. VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Filament Ventures Corp. ("Filament", "Filament Health"...
CancerScientist

Mucosal Vaccines Protect Mice from Viruses, Cancer

K. Rakhra et al., “Exploiting albumin as a mucosal vaccine chaperone for robust generation of lung-resident memory T cells,” Sci Immunol, 6:eabd8003, 2021. Most vaccines are injected into muscle, where they induce systemic immunity. A goal of many vaccine developers is to engineer inhalable formulations that would build up powerful immunity localized in the mucous membranes that line organs such as the lungs. But to do so, vaccines need to breach that mucous membrane and head to the lymph nodes within the lungs, where they can instruct the immune system to generate memory T cells, key players in long-term immunity.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Immunity Boost in the Gut: Microbiota Are “Crucial Factors” Affecting Immune Responses to Vaccinations

Vaccine efficacy link to microbiota, studies show. Varying immune response to vaccinations could be countered with microbiota-targeted interventions helping infants, older people and others to take full advantage of the benefits of effective vaccines, Australian and US experts say. A comprehensive review in Nature Reviews Immunology concludes that evidence is...
Public HealthNIH Director's Blog

NIH clinical trial evaluating mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedules begins

If you are interested in joining this trial, please visit clinicaltrials.gov and search identifier NCT04889209 for more information. Please DO NOT contact the NIAID News & Science Writing Branch. The National Institutes of Health has started a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in which adult volunteers who have been fully vaccinated...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Antibody cocktail effectively inhibits SARS-CoV-2 in the rhesus macaque model

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the betacoronavirus that has caused the ongoing global pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is transmitted easily via respiratory droplets and has also been shown to be highly transmissible as an airborne respiratory pathogen. SARS-CoV-2 infection leads to a systemic viral invasion and...
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Another new coronavirus has jumped to people

As the world is dealing with a pandemic caused by one novel coronavirus that likely jumped from animals, researchers have identified another novel coronavirus from a child with pneumonia in Sarawak, Malaysia, in 2017-18, reports a study today in Clinical Infectious Diseases. Dubbed CCoV-HuPn-2018, this new virus is the first...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Public Healthjusticenewsflash.com

UK Coronavirus News Update-Covid vaccine “is unlikely to be protected by new variants” warns SAGE consultants amid increasing cases

BORIS JOHNSON called for a new international treaty for pandemic prevention. Boris Johnson stated that before the coronavirus pandemic, the world “disintegrated like Achilles and Agamemnon” and he called for the establishment of a new international treaty not only to deal with this global Threats, but also to deal with any future threats.
Diseases & Treatmentsbiospace.com

FDA Approves BridgeBio-QED Therapeutics' Targeted Liver Cancer Treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Truseltiq (infigratinib) for patients with previously-treated locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) with an FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement. The announcement was made by BridgeBio Pharma through its affiliate QED Therapeutics and Helsinn Group. BridgeBio and Helsinn Group’s affiliate, Helsinn Therapeutics, will jointly...
Public HealthThe Independent

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

China on Tuesday reported the first confirmed case of a person infected with the H10N3 strain of bird flu. A 41-year-old man in the eastern province of Jiangsu was diagnosed on 28 May with the H10N3 avian influenza virus a month after he was hospitalised following high fever and other symptoms, said China's National Health Commission (NHC).
Public HealthHealthline

‘Black Fungus’ Is Appearing in People with COVID-19: What to Know

A typically rare fungal infection called mucormycosis has surged in India recently, primarily affecting people recovering from COVID-19. Experts say this type of fungal infection is extremely rare and that it may be affecting people whose immune systems have been damaged by the coronavirus. Experts say the use of steroid...