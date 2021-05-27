Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions shares AI insights with corporate legal departments

The responsibilities of a legal department in a law firm or otherwise are just not law itself, legal operations including spending management, efficiency and productivity, communication, vendor management, change management and data analysis amongst others. Adoption of legal operations software is helping firms to automise their tasks, reduce time as well as minimize cost. Legal operations solutions can be used as standalone piece of software for end-to-end functionality for legal department management. Legal operations software has been around longer than one might realise. The Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC) for example, formed in the USA back in 2010, which umbrellas legal operations of over 12 competencies that every legal function should aspire to have, at least three maturity levels. Corporate legal departments in the 1980s and earlier, were almost entirely focussed on risk and compliance, and advising the business. However with due time, legal business has become more complex, more regulated, and more global. With that, demand for legal services, overall costs, and the pressure to control these costs and complexities have increased. Hence, to make the legal department act more ‘like a business’ with such a rising demand, there comes a need for cost control and process improvement, which in turn is driving the legal operations software market.