Right off the bat I can tell you I am really rooting for the success of F9, the latest addition to the Fast & Furious franchise, because if this one doesn’t floor it in theaters the pandemic may have claimed the multiplex as its latest victim. Designed to be seen with a raucous crowd applauding every jaw-dropping stunt, Universal was wise to hold this one back a full year until theaters could have some semblance of a reopening. The Asian markets’ launch of the film over the weekend seems to prove them right, but we have a month to go stateside before confirming the appetite for this exhausting series still exists as a true global phenomenon.