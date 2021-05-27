Cancel
Dallas, TX

Carbon fiber textile Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

 12 days ago

Opportunities in the Carbon fiber textile market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from ECHO IV to virtual assistant technology. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the Carbon fiber textile market is expected to reach $119 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 8%. In this market, safety and security is expected to remain the largest end use type, and wireless segment is expected to remain the largest technology. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing adoption of cloud based technologies and increasing awareness related to safety and security.

