How to watch ‘Friends: The Reunion’ on HBO Max with Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and more
The sitcom reunion fans have been manifesting for years is coming to WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max this week. “Friends: The Reunion,” also known as “The One Where They Get Back Together,” will reunite stars of the “Friends” series including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. The program will be streamed exclusive on HBO Max starting Thursday, May 27.www.syracuse.com