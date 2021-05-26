Cancel
Southern Illinois average wheat yield projected at 70 BPA

By Rhiannon Branch
1430wcmy.com
 16 days ago

Data is tallied from Tuesday’s Southern Illinois Winter Wheat Tour with the overall average yield projected just under 70 bushels per acre. Attendees split into four groups collecting tiller counts of 50 random fields across 16 counties. Dave Devore with Siemer Milling in Teutopolis tells Brownfield what he observed in Effingham, Clay, Jasper and Richland counties.

Illinois StateHerald & Review

Corn, bean planting ahead of average in Illinois

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production and Prospective Planting reports the week ending June 6. There were 5.6 days suitable for field work during the week. Statewide, the average temperature was 68.9 degrees, 0.6 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Wheat crop conditions reported as harvest continues in Southern Plains

For the week ending June 6, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following wheat crop conditions. Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 7% poor, 25% fair, 53% good, and 12% excellent. Winter wheat coloring was 49%, behind 55% last year and 59% for the five-year average. Mature was 2%.
Illinois StateKFVS12

Southern Illinois businesses prepare to fully reopen Friday

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Restaurants and other businesses in Illinois can begin operating at full capacity this Friday. Governor JB Pritzker said his state is ready to lift COVID-19 restrictions. Some businesses locally are ready to have those restrictions lifted. “We’re really excited about it, we basically kind of been...
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Explore coal mining in southern Illinois with Sierra Club

The Confluence Climate Collaborative in conjunction with SIUE’s Fuller Dome will be hosting an event to dive into the environmental and human degradation of coal mining in Illinois. Author of “Sixteen Tons” by Kevin Corley will be on hand as well as Sierra Club volunteer and activist Joyce Blumenshine. Corley’s...
Richland County, ILfreedom929.com

IWA / WHEAT TOUR / HIGHEST YIELDS IN RICHLAND AND REGIONAL COUNTIES

(SPRINGFIELD) Results from Tuesday’s Southern Illinois Wheat Tour are out. Hosted by the Illinois Wheat Association, the collective average yield was determined to be just over 70 bushels (70.13) per acre for 2021, the highest tour estimate since 2018. If realized that would be a slight improvement from the statewide average yield of 68 bushels per acre last season, but down from the USDA’s current estimate of 74 bushels in Illinois. While the tour estimates account for only the southern half of Illinois, which grows about 80% of the wheat statewide, the average yield estimates on the tour ranged from 58 to 80 bushels, with a lot of variations between individual fields, plus some disease and lack of moisture noted in areas. While the lowest single field yield estimates on the tour 30-40% were in Madison, St. Clair, Gallatin, and Macoupin Counties, the highest single field estimate was 125 bushels per acre in Richland County, followed by Clinton County at 96 bushels, then Randolph (92), Washington (90), and Clay and Jasper Counties both at 88 bushels.
Carbondale, ILDaily Register

Detwiler: Oakwood Bottoms is a southern Illinois birding hotspot

This wonderful birding site lies in the Mississippi River Bottomlands, and is comprised of more than 3,600 acres of bottomland hardwoods. In spring, this area teems with migratory passerines, and if you're lucky you may find more than 30 warbler species. Summer can be hot, but mornings are still good...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Farmers for Lake Country

Farmers for Lake Country is a producer-led group in the Oconomowoc River Watershed. It’s entering its sixth year of promoting soil health and water-friendly farming practices across a watershed that crosses four counties. A core group of six members as well as additional participating farmers are involved in no-till and cover-crop practices. The group is experimenting with newer practices such as “planting green” and inter-seeding.
Illinois StateProgressive Rail Roading

Illinois panel OKs grade-crossing projects on NS track locations

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has granted approval for upgrades to six grade crossings in Kankakee County and two crossings in Piatt County. In Kankakee County, the public safety improvements include the installation of new automatic flashing lights, signals and gates at four Norfolk Southern Railway track locations, according to an ICC press release.
Randolph County, ILKMOV

Dozens of FedEx packages found on southern Illinois road

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com)- Dozens of packages were found in Randolph County on Memorial Day. The sheriff’s office received a call Monday that about 41 packages were found on Diamond Cross Road between Ellis Grove and Chester. Deputies said the packages were supposed to be delivered by FedEx and they are working with the company to get the packages to their owners.
Saline County, ILThe Southern

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Perry, Saline Counties on Monday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 8:21 p.m., Monday, June 7. This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the last day, total cases, new COVID-19 deaths reported in the last day, total COVID-19 deaths, and recoveries. Some health departments don't report numbers on weekends or holidays. A dash indicates a county's health department did not make a report as of deadline.
Tamms, ILKFVS12

Fire department looking for more help in southern Illinois

TAMMS, Ill. (KFVS) - A volunteer fire department is looking for numerous firefighters to help on calls. Tamms Fire Rescue is down a few firefighters and is looking to fill at least seven positions from the area. They said they will train on site. These positions include firefighters, EMTs, paramedics...
Illinois Statealtondailynews.com

Illinois American celebrates Godfrey project

La Vista Park trail visitors will notice changes at an Illinois American facility near the creek. The utility just wrapped up a $750,000 project that uses natural tools to protect infrastructure. Workers built riffles, installed limestone and rip-rap, and planted native vegetation to prevent erosion and restore the stream to its natural channel.
Illinois StatePosted by
WQAD

Pritzker: Illinois on track for projected Phase 5 reopening

According to Governor J.B. Pritzker, Illinois is on track to go through with re-opening plans as part of Phase 5 of the state's COVID-19 recovery plan on its planned date of Friday, June 11. In a Wednesday, June 2 visit to Peoria, Pritzker says that his administration is fully intending...
Illinois Statewtyefm.com

Illinois Gas Prices Remain Well Above the National Average

(Undated) – Gas prices remain higher than the national average here in Illinois. Illinois is paying some of the highest gas prices in the country. According to GasBuddy.com, the current national average is $3.05 a gallon, here in Illinois the average price at the pumps is $3.22 a gallon. The highest prices for gas in the state are in Chicago. High gas prices can also be found in the Marion-Carbondale area, which ranks the eighth highest in the state. California has by far America’s highest gas prices at $4.20 a gallon. Hawaii’s the only other state in the same ballpark, with regular gas prices averaging $3.93 a gallon. Gas is the least expensive in Louisiana, averaging $2.71 a gallon. Mississippi, Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas all have gas under $2.80 a gallon on average.
Public HealthThe Southern

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Here are today's case numbers

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:16 p.m., Tuesday, June 1. This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the last day, total cases, new COVID-19 deaths reported in the last day, total COVID-19 deaths, and recoveries. Some health departments don't report numbers on weekends or holidays. A dash indicates a county's health department did not make a report as of deadline.
Illinois Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

2019-20 salaries for teachers in Illinois averaged $68,083

(The Center Square) – Teacher pay in Illinois averaged $68,083 for the 2019-2020 school year, the 12th highest rank among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to data released last month by the National Education Association (NEA). The average teacher salary in Illinois in 2019-20 was 1.54...
Ohio Stateagfax.com

Ohio Corn, Soybean, Wheat: Enterprise Budgets – Projected Returns for 2021

What a difference a year makes! The crop margin outlook for this year is decidedly different from where we were last year at this time. Factors affecting both supply and demand have driven commodity crop prices much higher over the last 12 months and the result is a positive margin outlook for 2021 commodity crops. In spite of higher fertilizer, fuel and insurance costs among others, there is a good profit outlook for 2021.
Illinois Statemonitordaily.com

CIT Arranges $200MM in Financing for Solar Power Project in Illinois

CIT’s power and energy business served as coordinating lead arranger for approximately $200 million in financing for the 149-megawatt Big River solar power project in White County, IL. D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI), a North American renewable energy provider, is the project sponsor. DESRI is part of the D....