Sterner House named for white-hat legacy

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, Inter Valley Health Plan is offering their free Vitality Series classes online. An RSVP is required to get the login information. To RSVP call (800) 886-4471 (TTY 711) weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit www.ivhp.com/vitality. Classes are subject to change, please visit their website for up-to-date information. June 8, 1 p.m. Anti-Inflammatory Foods Chronic inflammation in the body has been blamed as the cause for a host of medical conditions ranging from Cancer to Dementia. Learn about the foods that may help reduce inflammation to improve your health. Wednesday, June 9, 10 a.m. Savvy Skin Care on a Budget Your skin is your largest and heaviest organ. Learn how to take better care of it without spending a lot of money. We will make a ho.