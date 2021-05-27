Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Aquaculture Market (2021-2025) | COVID-19 has Devastated APAC Aquaculture Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

thedallasnews.net
 7 days ago

Aquaculture has grown at an impressive rate in the past few decades across the globe. Aquaculture comprises both freshwater and marine animals with the former accounting for the vast majority of production. Freshwater aquaculture consists of some fish species such as tilapia, catfish, and trout, amongst others. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicates that aquaculture produces a major portion of seafood consumed globally and this is only likely to increase going forward.

www.thedallasnews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apac#Un#Food Research#Business Research#The European Commission#Un#Fao#Aquaculture Market Trends#Aquaculture Market Share#Menafn#Research Newswire#English#Linkedin#Aquaculture Market Demand#Aquaculture Market Size#Aquaculture Products#Freshwater Aquaculture#Global Demand#Aquatic Plants#Seaweed Production
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
Related
MarketsSentinel

Fresh Food Market 2021 | Growth, Share, Trends, Opportunities And Focuses On Top Key Players |Kellogg, Arla Foods, Fonterra, Yamazaki

Global Fresh Food Market Key Players, Business Approaches And Geographical Analysis Amid COVID-19 Pandemic. The report on “Fresh Food Market published by Market Research Store Overview By Industry Top Manufactures, Trends, Industry Growth, Size, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028” the report come up with 150+ pages PDF with TOC including a list of figures and table.
Environmentnysenasdaqlive.com

Green Solvents and Bio Solvents-Global Market Outlook 2022

The Global Green Solvents & Bio Solvents market is accounted for $5.30 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $9.56 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.8%. The increasing applications of bio-based solvents in different industries are driving the market growth. But, the high viscosity of green solvents with vital mass transformation for an application, which leads to slow reaction and increasing production time, acts as a restraining factor for the market growth. The increasing safety regulatory framework is augmented to growing demand for bio and green solvents.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Specialty Food Ingredients-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

The Global Specialty Food Ingredients market is estimated at $67.56 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $100.9 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2015 to 2022. Food issues are globally discussed as an unbroken argument by food scientists. Diet & flavour convergence, increasing per capita revenue in emerging economies and increasing demand for specialty food ingredients in application sectors are the major factors fueling the market. Factors such as food security concerns, regulations, raw material accessibility, expenditure and scientific barriers are hindering the market growth. Changing lifestyles along with growing awareness for low fat food are motivating the market for new manufactured goods. The trend lies in the product enlargement.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Affiliate Marketing Platform Market Report 2021-Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2026

“Global Affiliate Marketing Platform Market 2021” Analysis Report studies current industry trends,Affiliate Marketing Platform Market growth aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period (2021-2026). The fundamental overview of Affiliate Marketing Platform industry, key market segments, product description, applications is presented in this Affiliate Marketing Platform industry analysis report. Global Affiliate Marketing Platform Market report gives the details related to fundamental overview, development status, technological advancements, market dominance, and market dynamics. The historical data concerning to Affiliate Marketing Platform industry along with the present and forecast market scenario will drive useful business decisions.
Agriculturebestnewsmonitoring.com

Post Covid-19 Update on Global Plant Growth Chambers Market research report 2021 – (COVID-19 Updated) Market Study 2021-2030

A newly proclaimed study on the Post Covid-19 Update on Global Plant Growth Chambers Market report examines various in-depth, important, and inducing factors that describe the market and industry. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are confirmed and revalidated with the help of reliable sources. The analysts who have authored the report took unique and industry-best research and study approach for an in-depth study of the Post Covid-19 Update on Global Plant Growth Chambers market. This report projects demands, Trends, and revenue growth at local & country levels and presents an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2030.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Biodefense Treatment Market (2021-2025) | Target U.S For Maximum Profitability in Biodefense Treatment Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

Even though the UN has a convention against biological warfare, the threat of bioterrorism is greater than ever. To counter rogue pathogens and non-state actors, countries must beef up their R&D budgets of biodefense treatments. COVID-19 has raised numerous questions about global safety and security. Fairfield Market Research estimates that the biodefense treatment market should grow at an exponential rate for the forecast period ending in 2025.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market (2021-2025) | Governmental Regulations to Provide Necessary Push to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market, According to Fairfield Market Research

An ageing society in developed countries naturally has impaired cognitive function and vision, leading to a high number of road accidents. This can be nipped in the bud by installing advanced driver assistance systems, some of which include automatic emergency brakes, pedestrian avoidance, blind-spot detection, and traffic sign recognition. Get...
Industryhealththoroughfare.com

Moderna’s Warning Raises the Alarm For the Entire Vaccine Market

Since December last year, when it was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the US, the COVID vaccine developed by Moderna was administered to many people worldwide. But now, when a lot of countries are preparing to return to normal, without restrictions and masks, Moderna has an important announcement to make that may cause them to rethink their behaviour.
Economythedallasnews.net

AUV and ROV Market (2021-2025) | Oligopolistic Conditions Pose Challenges for Entrants in AUV and ROV Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

The extraction of oil & gas (O&G) has shifted away from conventional towards subsea sources. The subsea environment is the most remote and unexplored region on the planet and holds limitless resource potential. Numerous challenges must be overcome to extract O&G from undersea methods with autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) and remotely operated vehicles (ROV) technology entering conversations. AUV's and ROV's are deployed for the maintenance, repair, and inspection of offshore equipment at subsea sites for O&G production.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Cold Chain Logistics Market (2021-2025) | Imperative to Address Food Security Allows Cold Chain Logistics Market to Thrive, Says Fairfield Market Research

Effective supply chain management is often the USP of an organisation's operations, minimizing waste and reducing damage caused to goods. Logistics management is the planning, implementation, and control of goods from the production site to the final consumer. Cold chain logistics has grown by leaps and bounds in export-driven economies such as Japan, Germany, China, and Korea. Cold chain logistics comprises insulated vehicles and temperature controlled warehouses for proper storage and distribution.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Portable Air Conditioner Market Robust Demand Aided Revenue Growth | De'Longhi S.p.A, Electrolux AB, LG Electronics Inc.

Global Portable Air Conditioner Market Size study, by Type (Small Room, Medium Room and Large Room), End-User (Residential and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Department Store and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Portable Air Conditioner market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Portable Air Conditioner market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Post Covid-19 Update on Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market research report 2021 – Recent developments in the competitive landscape 2030

A newly proclaimed study on the Post Covid-19 Update on Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market report examines various in-depth, important, and inducing factors that describe the market and industry. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are confirmed and revalidated with the help of reliable sources. The analysts who have authored the report took unique and industry-best research and study approach for an in-depth study of the Post Covid-19 Update on Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market. This report projects demands, Trends, and revenue growth at local & country levels and presents an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2030.
Agriculturebaltimorenews.net

Global Animal Fat Market to be Driven by Rising Demand from Food Service Sector in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Animal Fat Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global Animal Fat market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
IndustrySentinel

Coal Bed Methane Market Statistics 2027: Major Factors that can Increase the Global Demand

A new report published by Allied Market Research titled, Coal Bed Methane Market by Application- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023,, stats that the coal bed methane market was valued at $9,089 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $17,956 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2017 to 2023. North America dominates the coal bed methane (CBM) market, both in terms of volume and value, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Automated Guided Vehicles Market (2021-2025) | Target APAC for Highest Profit Margins in Automated Guided Vehicles Market, States Fairfield Market Research

Automation has transformed the industrial sector as machines are far more productive and efficient than manual labor. Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are deployed in the manufacturing industry to transport raw materials, finished goods, and ensure the safe and rapid transport of goods from the warehouse to manufacturing site and vice-versa. Although the industrial sector has recorded sluggish growth rates recently, the automated guided vehicle market has a bright future as companies seek to improve operating efficiency, maximize profit, and reduce overheads.
Agriculturethedallasnews.net

Citrus Market (2021-2025) | Production Declines Caused by Bacterial Infections Problematic for Companies in Citrus Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

Citrus extract is derived from fruits such as orange, lemon, lime, and grapes. Rich in vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin C, and potassium, it plays a major role in boosting immunity. Citrus extract has insect-repelling, anti-microbial, antioxidant, and anthelmintic properties, making it a key ingredient in the food & beverage industry as a flavouring agent. In the pharmaceutical industry, citrus extract is used to prepare various drugs, while it finds application in the cosmetics industry to produce perfumes, skincare products, and toiletries.
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Combined Heat & Power Market (2021-2025) | Focus on the Natural Gas Segment of the Combined Heat & Power Market for Profitability and Sustainability, Says Fairfield Market Research

Combined heat and power (CHP) is the generation of heat and electricity in a single production process. CHP generates heat and power far more efficiently than traditional methods such as power stations or on-site boilers. Cogeneration reduces stress on electric grids, allowing industries to receive an uninterrupted power supply while optimizing distributed power generation.
Industryreportsgo.com

High-energy Long-cycling Solid-state Lithium Battery Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2025

The Analysis report titled “ High-energy Long-cycling Solid-state Lithium Battery Market 2025” highly demonstrates the current High-energy Long-cycling Solid-state Lithium Battery market analysis scenario, impending future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability of the industry. Latest update on High-energy Long-cycling Solid-state Lithium Battery Market Analysis report published with an extensive...
Marketsbaltimorenews.net

Global Acrylamide Monomer Market to be Rising Demand from the Wastewater Treatment Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Acrylamide Monomer Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global acrylamide monomer market, assessing the market based on its segments like end uses and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Petsthedallasnews.net

Covid-19 Lockdown Impact On Pet Food Market 2021-2027 Growth and Demand, Projected Market Research Store.

Global Pet Food Market was valued at USD 87.21 billion by 2018 which is expected to reach at USD 105.87 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 4.5%. Latest published report on the Pet Food market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about various market dynamics. These driving factors influence the market from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard and can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve a significant growth rate over the analysis period of 2020-2027.