Dallas, TX

Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT) Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

thedallasnews.net
 12 days ago

Opportunities in the Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT) market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT) market is expected to grow a CAGR of 0.6%. In this market, UD tape is the largest segment by material form, whereas aerospace & defense is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like rising penetration of continuous fiber thermoplastic composites in major end use industries.

www.thedallasnews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
