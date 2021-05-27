Global Precision Farming Market Outlook 2020 - Covid 19 Growth And Change, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2027
Precision farming is also referred as site specific crop management (SSCM) and satellite farming is a type of advanced farming technique which utilizes various technologies such as Telematics, Geographic Information System, Variable Rate Technology, Global Positioning System, and Remote Sensing. Main function of precision farming is sustainability, guarantee portability, and protection of environment.www.thedallasnews.net