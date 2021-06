OLEAN - Great news! COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted but caution and common sense is still a good way to proceed. Kayak weather has begun!. Nature is no longer an amenity; it is a necessity. When you are outdoors, the fresh air is constantly moving which is why it is safe to participate in outdoor activities versus staying indoors. Not only is it safer, but it also benefits your mental health! Kayaking is a great escape during this pandemic - you can space yourself out, it’s peaceful, relaxing, and at the same time you’re getting your exercise. Kayaking is not just upper body, it’s doing a full body workout! It just depends on how much you want to push yourself!