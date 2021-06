Even after more than a year away from the football field, Micah Simon stepped onto the field at the BYU indoor facility in Provo knowing he would run fast. Yes, he had been running routes with the presumptive #2 pick in the draft after former teammate Zach Wilson pinged him to help draw up the script for his Pro Day. Yes, his speed was what had caused members of the Panthers staff to tell Scott Fitterer to keep an eye out for Simon at the BYU Pro Day. And yes, he had put up fast times before.