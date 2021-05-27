Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Competitive Analysis with Growth Forecast Till 2025
The report "Automotive Wheels Aftermarket by Aftermarket (New Wheel Replacement & Refurbished Wheel Fitment), Vehicle (PC, CV), Coating (Liquid, Powdered), Material, Rim Size (13-15 Inch, 16-18 Inch, 19-21 Inch, Above 21 Inch), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ Global automotive wheels aftermarket is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.53% from USD 3.5 billion in 2018 to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2025. The growth of the automotive wheels aftermarket is influenced by factors such as accident rates, changing consumer preferences for stylish wheels, and the growing number of automobile enthusiasts in Europe and North America.www.thedallasnews.net