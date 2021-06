JP Morgan crypto department is searching for experienced people with focus on crypto-related skills. Big companies are finding their way into the crypto sphere. One of the biggest global banks, JP Morgan, is searching for experts in the crypto sphere. It is looking for personnel with experience dealing with the top two digital assets (BTC) and (ETH). So naturally, this is a good opportunity for the fresh talent in the crypto space. For sure, few or no persons would not prefer to be an employee of such an institution.