BREAKING: Hyundai Stops Developing New Combustion Engines

By Jay Traugott
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 8 days ago
Another automaker is making a huge step towards an all-electric future. South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group will reportedly reduce its number of combustion-engined vehicles by 50 percent in the coming few years, according to Reuters who confirmed the plan with two inside sources. The decision to cut half of its fossil fuel-producing passenger vehicles was apparently made in March and an official announcement should be coming soon. In January, the automaker confirmed it was finished developing new diesels.

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

