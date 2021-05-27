BREAKING: Hyundai Stops Developing New Combustion Engines
Another automaker is making a huge step towards an all-electric future. South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group will reportedly reduce its number of combustion-engined vehicles by 50 percent in the coming few years, according to Reuters who confirmed the plan with two inside sources. The decision to cut half of its fossil fuel-producing passenger vehicles was apparently made in March and an official announcement should be coming soon. In January, the automaker confirmed it was finished developing new diesels.carbuzz.com