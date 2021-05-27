Catherine Reader, who spent 50 years at Rosarian Academy, dies at 74

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many people in Downtown West Palm Beach tell WPBF 25 News they are glad that many businesses are easing their COVID-19 restrictions. At Sassafras, the restaurant's general manager says masks are no longer mandatory for guests. She says, however, patrons are encouraged to wear them. Staff members are still required to wear masks and the general manager says the company's owners are still working to determine their policy moving forward.