Palm Beach, FL

Catherine Reader, who spent 50 years at Rosarian Academy, dies at 74

Palm Beach Daily News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatherine Reader, who spent a half-century of serving Rosarian Academy in a variety of faculty and administrative roles, died of cancer on Friday, May 21, 2021. She was 74. Ms. Reader, a native of New York's Brooklyn borough, was raised in Freeport on Long Island. After graduating from Southern Connecticut State College with a degree in physical education, she joined the faculty at Rosarian, which became her home for the next 50 years.

