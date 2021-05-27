Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Letter Rooms

applevis.com
 14 days ago

Submitted by Piotr Machacz on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Letter Rooms is simply a good anagram from the award-winning creator of Subwords, Asymmetric, and Elementary Minute. - Straight forward gameplay without any fuss: Launch the game and you're right in the next puzzle. - Solve over 200 puzzles from 12...

www.applevis.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzle Game#App#Subwords#Asymmetric#Voicecontrol#Gamecenter#Vo#App Letter Rooms#Description#Mail#Widget#Moveable Characters#Master#On Off Characters#Button#Elementary Minute#Animals#Usability#Creator#Game Mechanics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Latest Valheim patch offers fixes to events and terrain, changes to serpent behavior

The Valheim team at Iron Gate AB has released a new update for the game. No, the update does not include mention of the developer buying another horse. Nor does it contain another tease for its Hearth and Home update. This is an actual game patch, bringing along improvements. The latest patch for Valheim includes fixes to the raise terrain feature, some event triggers, and makes the water serpent a little less cowardly.
Video GamesIGN

Guilty Gear Strive Review

Guilty Gear is arguably one of the most underappreciated fighting game series out there. I know this because I’ve been guilty of underappreciating it myself. For one reason or another – maybe I just didn’t think I was skilled enough to get good at them, or I just wasn’t in the right headspace – I never really tried to learn one in depth. But when Guilty Gear Strive was announced, I made the determination that I would no longer let this be a blind spot in my fighting game knowledge, and rather than just dipping my toes in the water like I have for every other Guilty Gear game, with Strive I made the full, headfirst plunge. Well, after making the dive I’m happy to report that I love Guilty Gear Strive. It’s not without its share of faults and stumbles, but they pale in comparison to the gorgeous art, the electric soundtrack, the wildly inventive character designs, the stable netcode, and its balance of approachability and depth, each of which raise the bar for other 2D fighters to follow.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator Review

Over the years, the downloadable content for EA’s latest entry in The Sims, their long running life simulation franchise, has developed somewhat of a poor reputation. Often associated with high prices, a lack of content, and an over-reliance on what the community terms ‘rabbit holes’, inaccessible portions of the map to which your characters must disappear for lengthy time periods, I expected this latest $19.99 ‘game pack’ to be no different. However, a renewed focus on hands-on gameplay through an abundance of enjoyable activities, which all play to the existing strengths of the base game, elevates The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator far above the shortcomings of its predecessors.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Out Now: ‘Huntdown’, ‘Bike Baron 2’, ‘The Longest Road on Earth’, ‘Mad Skills Motocross 3′, ’60 Seconds! Reatomized’, ‘Tears of a Prophet’, ‘Samorost 1’, ‘Letter Rooms’, ‘Guardians of Cloudia’ and More

Each and every day new mobile games are hitting the App Store, and so each week we put together a big old list of all the best new releases of the past seven days. Back in the day the App Store would showcase the same games for a week, and then refresh those features each Thursday. Because of that developers got into the habit of releasing their games throughout Wednesday or very early Thursday in order to hopefully get one of those coveted features spots. Nowadays the App Store refreshes constantly, so the need for everyone to release all on the same day has diminished. Still, we’ve kept our weekly Wednesday night format as for years that’s the time people knew to check TouchArcade for the list of new games. And so without further ado please check out the full list of this week’s new games below, and let us know in the comments section which games you’ll be picking up!
MinoritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone and Messenger: An APAHM Rooms Conversation

This Asian American Pacific American Heritage Month, Rolling Stone celebrates the diversity and impact of Asians and Pacific Islanders (API) while also raising awareness of issues the community has faced for decades. This month and beyond, we’re amplifying API voices, celebrating the vibrancy and impact of the community, and sharing new ways we’re providing support.
Video GamesSiliconera

FFXIV Male Viera Made in ‘Free Time’ Between ‘Normal Work on Patches’

When Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker appears, people will have two new races to choose from. Both the male Viera and female Hrothgar will show up, though they will appear one at a time in FFXIV. In an official PlayStation Blog interview with Son, Director and Producer Naoki Yoshida explained that the male Viera will be in at launch because the graphics staff used “what free time they had in between their normal work on the patches” to bring them into the game. He also confirmed the female Hrothgar will appear after.
HealthMedscape News

Making Room for More

“I look forward to reconnecting with neglected friends and picking up old hobbies ...”. I was only a few years into my career as a hospitalist when I read my colleague’s retirement announcement and realized I was on the same track. But unlike them, would I even have any friends left to reconnect with? My guitar and mountain bike were sold long ago in exchange for textbooks and question banks. Am I still waiting to pick those things back up? Throughout medical school and residency we mourn the decade lost to board exams and call nights in the hospital, but comfort ourselves that this temporary lapse in our personal lives will pay off. My situation was not looking temporary.
Home & Gardenklipsunmagazine.com

A Room Full of Change

Overcoming the difficulties of my newfound living situation. M y bedroom is a time capsule, almost entirely untouched since the time I graduated high school. My cat JoJo just made the three-hour move home with me and meows until I let him out of his kennel. When I look around, I can’t decide whether I’m grateful for the familiarity of my room or if I want it to be more impersonal — more adult. Between the shelf of stuffed animals and the notes from middle school stuck to my magnet board, I feel smaller.
Video Gamesmygamer.com

ASTRO: The Beginning (PC) Review with stream

2D side scrolling shooters are kind of the entry point for many game designers. It is a genre that has had a solid foundation to reference for over 40 years. There have been slight variations, Rez and Ikugura come to mind, but the core remains the same. This is important to bring up, because even while ASTRO: The Beginning is entirely functional and playable, the game itself misses on so many of the key marks that it only ever comes out boring.
Interior Designthe-saleroom.com

Home & Interiors Henry Room

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 1063. A Chinese hanging scroll, decorated in watercolour with coastal landscape, watercolour dimensions 66...
Worldstereoboard.com

Kosheen at Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Kosheen events here. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Nottingham's Rescue Rooms for this Kosheen show. Book Your Stay Today!. Opening just over 10 years ago in 2003, Nottingham's Rescue Rooms has quickly become...
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

PC Review - 'Backbone'

Backbone is a dystopian pixel art detective adventure where you must uncover a cinematic noir mystery in the underbelly of animal society. From the classic point-and-clicks to the more recent walking simulators, narrative adventure games are plentiful nowadays. Backbone, a Kickstarter project announced in 2018, tries to stand out from the crowd. A dark noir tale in a dystopian future starring anthropomorphic animals and rendered in beautiful pixel art does sound and look suitably different. Backbone releases on PC on June 8 (and will be available on Gamepass for PC) with other major platforms to follow in 2021. We spent about six hours of hard detective work in the dirty outskirts of Vancouver, B.C. ("the City" in the game) with Backbone, a beautiful but deceiving adventure.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Moonlight Sculptor code – free gold, accessories, and butterflies

Moonlight Sculptor is a gorgeous, open-world MMORPG with a range of playable classes, anime-style graphics, intense PvP combat, and even a little bit of auto-play that allows you to keep the grind going when you don’t have time to sink in yourself. If that sounds like your sort of game, you probably want some freebies to help get started.
Video Gamesindiedb.com

Chasm Of Cosmos is now on IndieDB!

Chasm Of Cosmos is a first person lovecraftian horror game with its own unique story drawing inspiration from H.P Lovecraft's works. Embark on a journey as Richard Wight a historian and explorer of the occult. A rift in the sky has opened blinding the local fishermen at Innworth Harbor and drawing madness and otherworldly beings from beyond to the world. Influence the story as you play with choices that alter the outcome. Experience both survival horror and psychological horror with a mind altering story.
Technologybehindthesteelcurtain.com

Locker room App

I feel like a dummy. I have the kockerroom app for Jeff's show and follow Jeff but cant find the link to join in. Trying to get there but guess I can listen tomorrow. Can someone, Jeff, help an old man out and fill 8s in on how we can jump in to the room. So, I pretty much just adding content so I can meet the minimum word count.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Scarlet Nexus could be a day one Xbox Game Pass release, it’s claimed

Bandai Namco’s science fiction RPG Scarlet Nexus could be a day one Xbox Game Pass release, it’s been claimed. That’s according to Games Beat journalist Jeff Grubb, who commented on a recent XboxEra podcast that he’d heard that Microsoft had secured the title for its subscription service. Revealed in May...
Video Gamesmaketecheasier.com

How to Use Protontricks to Get Troublesome Steam Games to Work on Linux

If you’ve tried exploring what Linux had to offer in gaming since the “big push” of 2018 to 2019 to develop ports and workarounds for as many Windows/Mac titles as possible, you’ll know about Steam’s infamous contribution to this effort in the form of Proton. At the same time, if you try to run some of the more dependency-heavy titles, you’ll quickly notice that Proton isn’t completely spick and span when it comes to smoothing the transition from Windows to Linux for a number of games.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Out Now in Early Access, The Last Spell Promises Challenging Turn-Based Fun

On The Last Spell‘s Steam page, developer Ishtar Games states it wants to make “the best roguelike tactical RPG”. And although it’s only just entered Early Access, with a view to remaining in that state for at least a year, there’s already a lot to like about The Last Spell. Combining strategic turn-based combat with tower defence and character building, there’s a lot to sink your teeth into already. And with battles pitting you against giant hordes of enemies, they’re tense, dangerous, and a lot of fun.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Review In Progress

Jumping into Blackwood, the latest chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online, I wasn’t hit with the same wave of nostalgia as I thought I would be. This isn’t the fault of Blackwood, I don’t think, but rather the fact that in my hundreds of hours in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, the region around Leyawiin was likely one of the least explored. So instead of nostalgia (which I wasn’t expecting Morrowind like levels, but something), I was actually rather excited to explore something familiar, yet new.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi Talks Art Style, New Modes, Co-Op

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection marks the long awaited return of the classic series. Notorious for its extreme level of difficulty, Ghosts ‘n Goblins games have been pushing player skills to the limit since the ’80s and Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection made no concessions in offering up a grueling challenge. Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection reinvents the classic formula with an adventure for a new generation of players. We had the opportunity to chat with chief producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi about this latest entry.