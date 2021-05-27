Letter Rooms

Guilty Gear is arguably one of the most underappreciated fighting game series out there. I know this because I’ve been guilty of underappreciating it myself. For one reason or another – maybe I just didn’t think I was skilled enough to get good at them, or I just wasn’t in the right headspace – I never really tried to learn one in depth. But when Guilty Gear Strive was announced, I made the determination that I would no longer let this be a blind spot in my fighting game knowledge, and rather than just dipping my toes in the water like I have for every other Guilty Gear game, with Strive I made the full, headfirst plunge. Well, after making the dive I’m happy to report that I love Guilty Gear Strive. It’s not without its share of faults and stumbles, but they pale in comparison to the gorgeous art, the electric soundtrack, the wildly inventive character designs, the stable netcode, and its balance of approachability and depth, each of which raise the bar for other 2D fighters to follow.