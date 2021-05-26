Report: Cubs signing Dee Strange-Gordon to minor-league deal

Last week: 4-3 A couple of ex-Angels have set the tone for the Bees since the beginning of June. Matt Thaiss has absolutely destroyed the baseball to the tune of a .333/.440/.881/1.321 line since the calendar flipped. Thaiss has been hitting for average and getting on base all year, as his season line of .319/.430/.637/1.067 proves, but the extra-base hits have come in bunches as of late for the former Virginia Cavalier. After playing 20 games in May and only getting six extra-base hits, Thaiss has 11 in 11 June contests. The other ex-Angel who is terrorizing Triple-A West pitching is Luis Rengifo. The 24-year-old has hit three home runs over the last three games, raising his June slash line to an impressive .391/.440/.783/1.223. Rumor-mill favorite Jo Adell has hit a rough patch over the last week, going homerless in seven games. Even worse, Adell has struck out 14 times and walked zero. Despite the bad week, Adell still leads all of Minor League Baseball in home runs with 15.