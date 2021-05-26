Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Report: Cubs signing Dee Strange-Gordon to minor-league deal

thedallasnews.net
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Cubs are signing former batting champion Dee Strange-Gordon to a minor-league deal, The Athletic reported Wednesday. A two-time All-Star and a Gold Glove winner, the 33-year-old veteran primarily has been a second baseman but can also play shortstop and the outfield. The Cubs suddenly are shorthanded in the...

www.thedallasnews.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Duffy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Milwaukee Brewers#Triple A#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Miami Marlins#National League#Seattle Mariners#The Cincinnati Reds#Field Level Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBallfans.co

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 13

The Smokies snapped their long losing streak today on the first day I took off from watching the games in a week. So the rules of baseball superstition is going to make it hard for me to do my job going forward. They were, however, the system’s only win of...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs minor leagues: Three up, but a bit of a downer for minor league baseball

Normally, I do a bit of a ramble, then point to three players doing well, and three things that need improvement. My rambles seem to be getting more dark as the weeks continue. Tossing “three down” at the end, as usual, would have been too depressing to review. May the injury concerns decrease, and my non-idyllic outlook, with it.
MLBcity-countyobserver.com

Otters’ Stambaugh Signed By Cubs

Evansville Otters starting pitcher Dalton Stambaugh was signed by the Chicago Cubs. Dalton Stambaugh, from Fredericksburg, Ohio, signed and joined the Otters heading into the 2021 season. The left-hander brought with him previous affiliated baseball experience with the Baltimore Orioles organization. Stambaugh went 2-0 with a 3.57 ERA while striking out 24 batters in 22.2 innings pitched with the Otters this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Ryan: Returns to minors

Ryan was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday. Ryan had his contract selected by the Cubs on Sunday and didn't make an appearance during his lone game on the big-league roster. Adbert Alzolay (finger) was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move.
MLBsanantoniopost.com

Pirates sign RHP Shelby Miller to minor league deal

The Pittsburgh Pirates are signing right-handed pitcher Shelby Miller to a minor league deal, according to sources in an MLB.com report, and Miller will join the Pirates' Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis. Miller, 30, drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the 2009 draft, has battled injury...
Lancaster, SCLancaster News

Streaking Cubs take league lead

The Lancaster Cubs captured their 10th straight win to take over first place in the Community All-Star Baseball League (CASBL) standings. The Cubs, the 2020 CASBL regular-season champions, downed the West Columbia Braves, 9-6, on Saturday, June 19, to up their record to 12-3. The Pomaria Indians are also 12-3, but the Cubs hold the edge over Pomaria with two wins over the Indians in CASBL play.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Pirates Minor League Report: Oneil Cruz continues to rake in Altoona

As the Pirates continue to lose – 7 straight heading into Monday’s game in DC – some minor leaguers are providing positivity. Recently promoted RHP Max Kranick, 23, rated the Bucs’ 27th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline, recorded his first Triple-A win on June 12 after allowing one hit in 5.0 scoreless innings while striking out a career-high-tying nine batters.
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Angels Minor League Review

Last week: 4-3 A couple of ex-Angels have set the tone for the Bees since the beginning of June. Matt Thaiss has absolutely destroyed the baseball to the tune of a .333/.440/.881/1.321 line since the calendar flipped. Thaiss has been hitting for average and getting on base all year, as his season line of .319/.430/.637/1.067 proves, but the extra-base hits have come in bunches as of late for the former Virginia Cavalier. After playing 20 games in May and only getting six extra-base hits, Thaiss has 11 in 11 June contests. The other ex-Angel who is terrorizing Triple-A West pitching is Luis Rengifo. The 24-year-old has hit three home runs over the last three games, raising his June slash line to an impressive .391/.440/.783/1.223. Rumor-mill favorite Jo Adell has hit a rough patch over the last week, going homerless in seven games. Even worse, Adell has struck out 14 times and walked zero. Despite the bad week, Adell still leads all of Minor League Baseball in home runs with 15.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs 2021 Rule 5 Draft & Minor League Free-Agent Watch List

As things stand right now... 64 Cubs minor leaguers are eligible for selection in the December 2021 MLB Rule 5 Draft, and 47 Cubs minor leaguers (36 post-2021 6YFA and eleven 2021 second-contract players) are eligible to be declared MLB Rule 9 (formerly known as MLB Rule 55) minor league 6YFA at 5 PM Eastern on the 5th day after the final game of the 2021 World Series (or at 5 PM Eastern on October 15th if the 2021 World Series is cancelled).
MLBallfans.co

Detroit Tigers Minor League Report: Spencer Torkelson hits in Erie

On the latest Detroit Tigers Minor League Report, the Toledo Mud Hens put on a power display in Buckeye country, Spencer Torkelson gets his first two hits in a SeaWolves uniform, Brendan White keeps Lake County off-balance and in Fort Myers, weather postponed the Flying Tigers. Detroit Tigers Minor League...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Texas Rangers Minor League Report: Stars were out for Frisco

Tuesday night wasn’t particularly memorable for the Texas Rangers big league club or its minor league affiliates from a win-loss perspective. The major-league Rangers lost in walk-off fashion to the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park 6-3, while the “stacked” Double-A Frisco RoughRiders lost their game to the Corpus Christi Hooks 3-0.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Cory Abbott: Sent to minors

The Cubs optioned Abbott to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday. Abbott was sent back to the minors to make room on the active roster for Kyle Ryan, who was called up from Iowa in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old right-hander saw sparse action out of the Chicago bullpen upon being promoted June 5, appearing in four games while posting a 4.32 ERA in 8.1 innings. The Cubs will likely transition him back into a starting role once he rejoins Iowa.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Pirates Minor League Report-Will Craig one of the stars

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – With the injury to Miguel Yajure, another pitcher who came over in the Jameson Taillon trade may be the closest to the majors. Altoona, AA starter Roansy Contreras started Tuesday. The 21-year-old right-hander gave up 4 runs, 1 earned over 5 innings. He allowed 6...
MLBallfans.co

Brian Johnson, ex Boston Red Sox pitcher, signs minor-league deal with Angels

Former Red Sox left-hander Brian Johnson signed a minor-league deal with the Angels earlier this week, a source confirmed Tuesday. Johnson’s independent league team — the Milwaukee Milkmen — first reported the move on Twitter. Johnson was Boston’s first-round pick (31st overall) in the 2012 draft and spent the first...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers Minor League Report: Roster Shuffle 2.0

With the injury bug hitting the Detroit Tigers roster yesterday, it caused a large massive change among the four Tigers affiliates. Before we recap all the action from last night, let’s start with the roster changes. Detroit Tigers Minor League Report for June 15th. Detroit Tigers. Placed Matthew Boyd on...
MLBbeaconjournal.com

Cleveland signs right-hander Brad Peacock to minor league contract

Cleveland signed free agent right-hander Brad Peacock to a minor league contract, the club announced on Friday. Peacock has been assigned to the Triple-A Columbus roster. The signing comes as Cleveland remains in desperate need of starting pitching depth after a slew of injuries has mangled its rotation. The latest...
MLBdailymagazine.news

Mets sign veteran right-hander Vance Worley to minor league deal

It's no secret that the Mets are in need of pitching depth, and they added a veteran arm to their minor league system by purchasing the contract of 33-year-old right-hander Vance Worley. According to the Cougars, Worley has been assigned to Triple-A Syracuse. Worley has pitched in 163 games at...