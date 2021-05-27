Tom Phillips reportedly released by WWE

WWE has released play-by-play voice Tom Phillips (Thomas Hannifan), according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. Phillips started with WWE in 2012. Powell’s POV: WWE replaced Phillips as the voice of Raw last month. Adnan Virk took over for Phillips and lasted less than two months. I wondered if the company would go back to Phillips when Virk left the company earlier this week, but they instead named Jimmy Smith as the new voice of Raw. I thought Phillips did solid work and fit the company’s vision for a play-by-play voice, so I was surprised when he was removed from the Raw spot and even more surprised to learn that they released him.