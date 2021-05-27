Shelter in place lifted at Mahtomedi schools after social media threat

Google Streetview

The shelter in place order at all Mahtomedi Public School buildings has been lifted and all students and staff are safe.

The district says the Washington County Sheriff's Office recommended the order on Thursday due to a social media threat.

The sheriff's office has since identified the source of the post as a juvenile and determined the threat was not credible, the district said Thursday afternoon. Once the all-clear was given, the district lifted the shelter-in-place order and normal operations have resumed.

"Our No. 1 concern is always the safety of our school community and we take threats seriously. Our schools are safe places for our students and we use safety and security measures every day to keep our students safe," the district said. "We are thankful for the strong partnership between Mahtomedi Public Schools and Washington County Sheriff’s Office."

It's unclear what the threat was or where the post was shared, and because the suspect is a juvenile, the district said it will not release any additional information.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Washington County Sheriff's Office for more information.

The original story from Thursday morning is below.

Mahtomedi Public School buildings are under a shelter in place order after a social media threat.

In a special announcement that has been shared on Twitter by WCCO-AM's Blois Olson, the district says: "In order to be cautious, we are keeping students inside and have locked all building entrances and exits for all of our school buildings."

The district adds it is working with the school resource officer and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

No other details have been released.

This story will be updated as more information is released.