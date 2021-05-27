newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mahtomedi, MN

Shelter in place lifted at Mahtomedi schools after social media threat

By Melissa Turtinen
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ppsN3_0aDU2gkp00
Google Streetview

The shelter in place order at all Mahtomedi Public School buildings has been lifted and all students and staff are safe.

The district says the Washington County Sheriff's Office recommended the order on Thursday due to a social media threat.

The sheriff's office has since identified the source of the post as a juvenile and determined the threat was not credible, the district said Thursday afternoon. Once the all-clear was given, the district lifted the shelter-in-place order and normal operations have resumed.

"Our No. 1 concern is always the safety of our school community and we take threats seriously. Our schools are safe places for our students and we use safety and security measures every day to keep our students safe," the district said. "We are thankful for the strong partnership between Mahtomedi Public Schools and Washington County Sheriff’s Office."

It's unclear what the threat was or where the post was shared, and because the suspect is a juvenile, the district said it will not release any additional information.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Washington County Sheriff's Office for more information.

The original story from Thursday morning is below.

Mahtomedi Public School buildings are under a shelter in place order after a social media threat.

In a special announcement that has been shared on Twitter by WCCO-AM's Blois Olson, the district says: "In order to be cautious, we are keeping students inside and have locked all building entrances and exits for all of our school buildings."

The district adds it is working with the school resource officer and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

No other details have been released.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the sheriff's office and the school district for more details.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Washington County, MN
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Minnesota Education
County
Washington County, MN
City
Mahtomedi, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Schools#Special Schools#Public Office#Students#Social#Normal Operations#Wcco Am
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Twitter
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Charges: Southern Minnesota mayor was drunk, drove 97 mph

The mayor of Elysian and former Rice County sheriff's deputy is accused of being drunk when he got pulled over for driving nearly 100 mph down Highway 60 last month. Thomas Edward McBroom Sr., 62, of Elysian, is charged with two counts of gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI, misdemeanor careless driving and petty misdemeanor speeding in connection to the April 16 incident.
Washington County, MNhometownsource.com

County board recognizes Apraxia Awareness Day

The Washington County Board of Commissioners recognized May 14 as Apraxia Awareness Day in Washington County at its meeting May 11. Childhood apraxia of speech is a misunderstood and challenging speech disorder. Now going into its ninth year, Apraxia Awareness Day May 14 aims to unite community members, children with childhood apraxia of speech, and their friends and family to be an unstoppable, united force, advocating for children with childhood apraxia of speech.
Stillwater, MNmprnews.org

Corrections officer who confronted protesters out of a job

An off-duty Minnesota prison sergeant who confronted peaceful protesters last month outside Washington County Attorney Peter Orput’s house no longer works for the prison system, the state’s Corrections Commissioner said Wednesday. Paul Gorder and his wife, who live by Orput in Stillwater, were filmed insulting a group holding a political...
Washington StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Ramsey, Washington counties prepare for curbside organics recycling

The more than 300,000 households in Ramsey and Washington counties — including St. Paul — soon will be able to recycle food scraps curbside in what promises to be the biggest innovation in East Metro residential recycling since the advent of curbside pickup of plastics, metals and paper three decades ago.
Washington County, MNhometownsource.com

Board recognizes May as Mental Health Month

The Washington County Board of Commissioners declared May as Mental Health Month in Washington County May 4. Throughout the year, Washington County Community Services and Public Health & Environment departments fight stigma, provide mental health services, engage communities, and educate the public on mental health. Staff spends countless hours serving people, breaking down barriers to accessing services, and offering hope to those in need. Each year, the county joins the national movement to highlight May as a time to continue efforts to reduce stigma and raise awareness about mental health.
Washington County, MNcountrymessenger.com

Public Notices: May 5 Edition

Washington County, Minnesota hereby provides notice that they intend to apply to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for funding intended to meet the objectives of the Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program. This application will outline activities that aim to improve access to existing transportation services and to increase mobility options that connect individuals with disabilities and older adults to their communities, including greater connection to employment, education, goods and services, medical care, recreation, and to their families and friends safely, affordably, and conveniently. Agencies that provide transportation services who would wish to partner with the County, coordinate services, and/or comment about the application should contact Sheila Holbrook-White, Mobility Coordinator- Washington County Community Services. Holbrook-White can be reached via email at Sheila.Holbrook-White@co.washington.mn.us or via US Mail at 14949 62nd Street North Stillwater, MN 55082.
Washington County, MNpresspubs.com

HUGO POLICE REPORTS

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:. • A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:32 a.m. March 30 on eastbound 122nd Street N. and Jody Avenue N. for speeding 72 mph in a 50 mph zone by westbound Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who clocked her on radar.