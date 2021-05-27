Doctor Who 14th Doctor: Who will replace Jodie Whittaker?

Big Finish has revealed new details about its upcoming Doctor Who relaunch. In 2020, Big Finish Productions announced it would end its long-running Doctor Who monthly audio range. The line concludes with an epic crossover featuring four classic Doctors. The company will then relaunch its Doctor Who line in 2022 with 12 new audio series, one for each of The Doctor's past television incarnations. Each series will then release one new installment per year, with releases staggered from January to December. Now Big Finish has revealed the first slate of releases for the classic Doctors, covering the First Doctor through the Eighth Doctor. The exact timing of each release, title announcements, further installments of the line, and cast and story details will come soon.