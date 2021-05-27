‘Friends’ Cast Open Up About Their Special Bond: ‘It Was in Our DNA That We Were Family’
It’s been 17 years since Friends aired its final episode. Though the beloved cast has gone in different directions since then, their real-life bond has remained the same. During a recent interview, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer opened up about their 27-year friendship, sharing how their instant connection turned into a special bond that’s lasted all these years.www.cheatsheet.com