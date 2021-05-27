Repairing ‘The Fort’

The blockhouse roofs at Fort Randolph were recently replaced with period-correct shake shingles. Beth Sergent | OVP

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The roofs on Fort Randolph’s blockhouses were recently replaced after leaking from storm damage.

The work was funded by the City of Point Pleasant and the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation, said Fort Randolph Committee Chair Deb Cassady. Cassady said the work was recently completed by Saunders Construction from Gallipolis, Ohio.

Cassady said the new blockhouse roofs feature “traditional-looking shake shingles.”

“The leaking blockhouse roofs had been problematic for quite some time and that without the financial support provided, repairs would not have been possible,” Cassady told the Register. “We currently receive only a small operational grant from WV Fairs and Festivals and rely on donations. This was a big repair that was nearly $20,000, but thanks to the City of Point Pleasant and the Claflin Foundation’s grant we were able to afford the repairs and prevent further damage to the blockhouse roofs.”

Cassady said the local Teen Community Leaders have sponsored an herb garden at the fort. The cabin outside the fort walls also has a new exhibit for visitors to see how a frontier family lived.

“This past year has been so challenging with the pandemic causing us to modify our usual events, but the community has been so supportive, and we deeply appreciate every bit of support we have received,” Cassady said.

Fort Randolph will be opened for self-guided tours this summer from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The fort will open this weekend through Labor Day Weekend. Events for this year include Liberty Day on July 3, Folklore and Fear storytelling on Oct. 23, and Christmas on the Frontier on Dec. 4. Admission into the fort is free.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.