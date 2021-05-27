Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Should I Vaccinate My Child for COVID-19?

stamfordhealth.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanford L. Swidler, Stamford Health Medical Group Pediatrics and Asha K. Shah, Associate Director of Infectious Diseases, Stamford Health. The CDC and FDA recently authorized COVID-19 vaccines for children 12 and older. If you’re a parent, you likely have many questions, and maybe some concerns about whether your child should receive the vaccine. Your child may also want to speak to their pediatrician about the vaccine, because the pandemic was an emotionally challenging experience for some children.

www.stamfordhealth.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Child Health#Sick Kids#Infectious Diseases#Pediatricians#Stamford Health The Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccination#Parents#Infection#Adults#Medical#Severe Complications#Kids Ages#Fevers#Infertility#Symptoms#Age Groups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
HealthDay

Another Study Finds Routine Vaccines Safe for Kids, Adults

FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If more proof of the safety of vaccines is needed, a new study delivers fresh evidence that they carry few harms for children, adults and pregnant women. "This in-depth analysis found no evidence of increased risk of serious adverse events following vaccines, apart...
Public Healthbigislandnow.com

Hawai´i Hits COVID-19 Vaccine Benchmark

The Hawai´i Department of Health announced that more than half the state’s population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as of Thursday, May 27. Approximately 816,000 residents of Hawai´i have received at least one does of a coronavirus vaccine. That is roughly 58% of the state’s total population. To date,...
foxlexington.com

Vaccinated versus unvaccinated children: What can they do?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Though vaccinations are on the rise, children younger than 12 and those opting not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are still at risk of getting the virus. “We know that a fairly large reservoir of infection in the community right now is in children, and in...
Public Healthwhdh.com

COVID-19 vaccine isn’t linked to heart problems in young people — but doctors still worry parents will be scared to vaccinate their children

(CNN) — Pediatricians worry parents will misinterpret a finding by advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and become scared — for no reason — to vaccinate their children against Covid-19. Last week, members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices put out a statement that they had investigated reports of a heart ailment among people — predominantly teens and young adults — who had received a Covid-19 vaccine.
Sciencegastroenterologyadvisor.com

COVID-19 Vaccines May Give Protection for Years

HealthDay News — COVID-19 vaccines may provide protection for at least a year, and possibly even a lifetime, to people who were previously exposed to the virus, two new studies suggest. Both studies looked at people who had been exposed to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) about a...
RelationshipsPosted by
MercuryNews

COVID: Doctors worry parents will be scared to vaccinate children after reports of heart problems

(CNN) — Pediatricians worry parents will misinterpret a finding by advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and become scared — for no reason — to vaccinate their children against Covid-19. Last week, members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices put out a statement that they had investigated reports of a heart ailment among people — predominantly teens and young adults — who had received a Covid-19 vaccine.
PharmaceuticalsAMA

COVID-19 vaccines patients' frequently asked questions

Vaccine safety and the speed of vaccine development. COVID-19 vaccines were tested in large clinical trials to make sure they meet safety standards. Many people were recruited to participate in these trials to see how the vaccines offer protection to people of different ages, races and ethnicities, as well as those with different medical conditions.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Can people vaccinated against COVID-19 still spread the coronavirus?

Vaccines can be great at preventing you from getting sick, while at the same time not necessarily stopping you from getting infected or spreading the germ. Preliminary evidence seems to suggest the COVID-19 vaccines make it less likely someone who's vaccinated will transmit the coronavirus, but the proof is not yet ironclad.
Public Healthfloridanewstimes.com

To enroll your child in the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Study at Stoney Brook:

Long Island, Commac (WABC) –The Stony Brook University Hospital is currently accepting applications to study Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in children under the age of 12. Sign-up began on Tuesday at Stony Brook Medicine Advanced Specialty Care in Commack. The trial has 4,500 participants and the children are divided into three...
agrinews-pubs.com

I planned to decline the vaccine; getting COVID changed my mind

When the vaccine for COVID-19 became available, I was skeptical and had decided to take my chances without it. Then I got sick. Fighting a COVID-19 infection changes your perspective. It was horrible. I have never felt sicker in my life. I spent nearly a week in the hospital and had to isolate at home for 23 days after that.
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

COVID booster shot will likely be needed within a year of vaccination, Dr. Fauci says

While the world may be opening up because of the increase in Covid-19 vaccinations, top medical experts say there may be another round of shots needed within about a year. A booster Covid-19 vaccine for people who have already been vaccinated may be needed as soon as eight to 12 months after their second shot, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.