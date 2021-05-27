Should I Vaccinate My Child for COVID-19?

Sanford L. Swidler, Stamford Health Medical Group Pediatrics and Asha K. Shah, Associate Director of Infectious Diseases, Stamford Health. The CDC and FDA recently authorized COVID-19 vaccines for children 12 and older. If you’re a parent, you likely have many questions, and maybe some concerns about whether your child should receive the vaccine. Your child may also want to speak to their pediatrician about the vaccine, because the pandemic was an emotionally challenging experience for some children.