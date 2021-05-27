JMU Wants Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination From Students

When the pandemic hit in March of last year, school divisions had to respond almost overnight after Gov. Ralph Northam closed school on March 13, 2020. Rockingham County Public Schools was quick to establish the Home Learning Academy for the 2020-21 school year. It is an option for students to learn from teachers both synchronously and asynchronously. It required a lot of different things from teachers. Some were in person from the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, others were fully remote. Some teachers had sections of classes both in person and remote, and in some cases, once school opened for middle school students, teachers were doing in-person and remote classes at the same time.