Bridgewater, VA

JMU Wants Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination From Students

By MEGAN WILLIAMS Daily News-Record
Daily News-Record
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Madison University announced Thursday that students will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before coming back to school in the fall. However, in the same email, the school says that along with exemptions made for medical conditions and religious beliefs, that students who are not vaccinated must complete an Assumption of Risk form, which "defines the mitigation strategies that will be required of students who have not been fully vaccinated," according to the email.

