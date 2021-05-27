Waiver extended: UNC System schools to remain test-optional for a second straight year
For the second straight year, students who want to attend a UNC System school won’t have to submit a standardized test score. A divided UNC Board of Governors on Thursday extended its current test-score waiver for freshman admission through 2022. The board put the waiver in place last summer for the 2021 admissions cycle after ACT and SAT tests were canceled repeatedly during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.greensboro.com