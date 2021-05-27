Cancel
Waiver extended: UNC System schools to remain test-optional for a second straight year

By John Newsom
greensboro.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second straight year, students who want to attend a UNC System school won’t have to submit a standardized test score. A divided UNC Board of Governors on Thursday extended its current test-score waiver for freshman admission through 2022. The board put the waiver in place last summer for the 2021 admissions cycle after ACT and SAT tests were canceled repeatedly during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

greensboro.com
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Education
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Virginia Tech
