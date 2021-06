After years of debate, the finance chiefs of the G7 countries have agreed on a global minimum corporate tax of 15%, a step that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calls “unprecedented” and the G7 group calls “historic.” What would it mean, and why is it happening now? And does it increase the odds that other changes President Biden wants to make to the way companies are taxed may soon follow? The issues are sometimes complicated, and the effects could be significant. Here’s a guide.