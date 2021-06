The new Lions head coach went on Pardon My Take today. Campbell had a great interview with the Pardon My Take crew and discussed what we would do for a Super Bowl in Detroit. Campbell said he would give up an arm for a ring in Detroit. Have to love hearing your coach say he would do anything for a Super Bowl, including giving up an arm. This comes as no surprise if anyone knows what Campbell is like. Since he came to Detroit, this is a guy who has shown nothing but passion since the opening press conference. Campbell discussed his opening press conference on Pardon My Take, overall it’s a great interview and just makes you like Campbell even more.