Tesla Cybertruck’s Solar Panel Tonneau Cover comes to life in new patent

By Joey Klender
teslarati.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tesla Cybertruck’s many features are now appearing as patents that the automaker has submitted to the United States Patent Office, and one of the most notable is the tonneau, or truck bed cover. While the retractable design of the tonneau provides convenience at the touch of a button for owners, it will protect any goods or cargo that drivers will store in the Cybertruck’s massive bed. However, the design is now hinting toward even more versatility and usefulness as the patent describes the potential use as a solar panel that will provide range for the all-electric truck by capturing the sun’s energy.

I would like to ask a question in our areas there is huge issue of electricity so I wanna create a Solar panel Setup. In my house there are 2 Split Invertor AC, one Full sized refrigerator, 2 TV, 5 Laptop, washing machine, pump, so i need to know that how much KV I need that I can run all my things on SOLAR? sipotek.