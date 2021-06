Openaire Float-In Cinema presented by Häagen-Dazs is back at the Regent’s Canal, and it will really float your boat. After many months, cinemas finally opened up across the UK in May. But now, as the sun has started to reappear, maybe it’s time to embrace the open-air cinema life? London well and truly jumped on the bandwagon of drive-in cinemas last summer, and we also saw the welcome return of some beloved outdoor cinemas. And yet, nothing quite topped the newbie experience that joined the city’s impressive roster last summer: a float-in cinema on Regent’s Canal.