Jimmy Butler Comments on Miami Heat Increased Fan Capacity

By Mike Greger
Heavy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Heat will increase fan capacity from 8,600 seats to 17,000 seats on Thursday night for Game 3. The first-round matchup is shifting to AmericanAirlines Arena with the Milwaukee Bucks leading the series, 2-0. In a special COVID-19 twist, any fan attending the game can get a shot of...

heavy.com
NBABrew Hoop

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Preview: Cooling Off, Heating Up

The Milwaukee Bucks will play their last home game of the regular season Saturday night, closing it out against potential Playoff opponent, the Miami Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo went for dunk after dunk against the Indiana Pacers in Milwaukee’s 142-133 victory. He poured in 40 points and 15 rebounds on a ridiculous 14-18 shooting performance. Three other starters had 20+ too, and once again, the Bucks needed it. As the season winds down, they continue to put up lackluster defensive efforts against non-elite opponents, a trend that I’m chalking up more to the late stages of the season than a sign of an impending implosion. I’m not sure this team will be able to put it all together defensively in the postseason, but here’s hoping these prove to be anomalies. We’ll find out soon. This game should offer a solid test given that the Heat are 8-2 in their last 10 and just beat Philly, 106-94.
NBADaily Tribune

Seven things to know about the Miami Heat, Milwaukee's first-round playoff opponent

The Milwaukee Bucks will begin the 2021 NBA playoffs as the No. 3 seed, facing the No. 6 seeded Miami Heat. Yep, that's the same team that eliminated the Bucks from last year's playoffs, and it's a team that features many of the same names. Take a look at this year's Miami team to get a sense of what the Bucks will be facing.
NBADeadspin

God bless the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler and playoff basketball

Let’s all process this together, because that shit was a lot. Jimmy Butler raises his pivot foot and parks himself in the lane awaiting a baseline cutter (Duncan Robinson, who it usually is) to wrap around and find his way toward the top of the key with the ball. Instead, Butler falls over, and the Milwaukee Bucks win a subsequent jump ball. But despite shooting 3-for-18, Butler has the ball in his hands for the final possession in regulation. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo does not shut Butler down and is fairly easily blown by for a game-tying layup that sent the game into overtime at 99.
NBALa Crosse Tribune

Bucks beat Heat, keep hopes alive for No. 2 seed in East

MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 122-108 at Fiserv Forum on Saturday night in a potential first-round playoff series preview. Jrue Holiday had 20 points and 10 assists for the Bucks. Kendrick Nunn had a season-high...
NBASportsGrid

Jimmy Butler Out Versus Bucks

Jimmy Butler was a game-time decision leading up to the Miami Heat’s encounter with the Milwaukee Bucks, and it appears that he will be held out for the second time in six games with a back injury. We’ll find Nemanja Bjelica starting in place of Butler against the Bucks. https://twitter.com/IraHeatBeat/status/1393710557820342275.
NBACBS Sports

Can the Miami Heat regain last season's playoff magic after a mediocre regular season?

After a surprising run to the NBA Finals in a season that was interrupted by the pandemic, the Miami Heat looked like a team that was built to make several trips back to the finals for the coming years, especially after locking up All-Star big man Bam Adebayo to a five-year, $163 million contract before the start of the season. However, after their dominant postseason run, in which they picked apart the Bucks in five games and pushed past the Celtics in the conference finals, the Heat have looked nothing like that team in the bubble this season as they try to avoid the play-in tournament and potentially risking missing the playoffs altogether.
NBAbostonnews.net

Heat aim to finish strong vs. Pistons

The Miami Heat could be looking at a playoff rematch after they visit the Detroit Pistons in both teams' regular-season finale on Sunday. Miami (39-32), which dropped a 122-108 decision to Milwaukee on Saturday night, resides in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Barring any change in playoffpositioning on Sunday, Miami would play the third-place Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBACBS Sports

Heat's Duncan Robinson could get deal worth $20M per year as restricted free agent this offseason, per report

Duncan Robinson has barely made any money by NBA standards. After going undrafted in 2018, he spent his first professional season in the G League and didn't even have a fully guaranteed contract for his second. This season, he's making the minimum, but after two strong years as a sharpshooter for the Miami Heat, he's due for a hefty raise. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on a recent appearance on "NBA Countdown," Robinson could get a deal worth $20 million per year in free agency this offseason.
NBAWTOP

Bucks beat Heat 122-108, maintain bid for East’s No. 2 seed

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 122-108 on Saturday night in a potential first-round playoff series preview. Jrue Holiday added 20 points and 10 assists for the Bucks, who have won three straight and eight...
NBAhypebeast.com

Jimmy Butler is TAG Heuer's Newest Brand Ambassador

On the hardwood, Jimmy Butler has been busting his tail by racking up averages of 21 points, six boards and seven assists a night for his young and scrappy Miami Heat squad. And while he’s finding much success on the court, it appears he’s having just as much of it off the floor as he has just been named the newest brand ambassador for TAG Heuer.
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat rest starters in 120-107 win in Detroit, with all eyes now on Bucks

It was the rare night when it was acceptable to be looking ahead. So in a game with no impact on their playoff seeding, the Miami Heat gave Sunday off to Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn and Goran Dragic, among others. Ultimately, against an opponent seemingly only focused on increasing their draft-lottery odds, there still was more than enough, with a 120-107 victory over the Detroit ...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: How will the Heat value Duncan Robinson during the offseason?

Assigning financial value to Duncan Robinson won’t be easy for the Miami Heat this offseason. The Miami Heat‘s rise last season and run to the NBA Finals in the restart bubble doesn’t happen without Duncan Robinson. And as he’s set to hit the free-agent market this offseason, we’re truly going to find out just how much the team really values him as a contributor.
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Jimmy Butler on verge of ultimate theft recognition as NBA steals leader

The Miami Heat won’t know their playoff seed until after Sunday’s games, but they already know they will have an NBA champion. Averaging 2.08 steals per game going into Saturday night’s road matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Jimmy Butler will become the first player in the Heat’s 33 seasons to lead the league in steals. For years, the Heat have stressed positional defense over gambling for ...