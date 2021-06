If you are afraid of clowns...stay away from Jack's Twisted Mansion. To eat at Jack's Twisted Mansion, you need to do 2 things: make a reservation and sign a waiver to get in. This pop-up will be in Portland will be at the Portland Club on State Street in Portland. They launch in August. Their number one goal is to keep you on the edge of your seat. You must make reservations. Only 4,320 reservations will be taken. Jack's Twisted Mansion will only be around for one year.